Connecticut Senator Requests Investigation Of Detox Products Promoted By Kim Kardashian

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal is calling out Kim Kardashian for her promotion of potentially harmful weight loss products. The politician allegedly singled out Kim in a letter to the chairman of the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday, June 4, urging the FTC to investigate the products. Blumenthal expressed concerns over the “false advertising” often associated with dieting supplements, according to OK!.

“These products, marketed to adolescents and young adults through celebrity endorsements and social media for weight loss and wellness, are ineffective at best and dangerous at worse,” Blumenthal’s letter read.

He called out brands like Fit Tea, Lyfe Tea, and Flat Tummy Co., which the Kardashian sisters have endorsed on more than one occasion via Instagram. In particular, the politician referenced one of Kim’s advertisements back in January. The post showed Kim posing for a mirror selfie, wearing a matching gray sports bra and leggings set, while holding up a shaker filled with brown liquid. On the counter in front of her sat three containers of diet products, including meal replacement shakes.

“These meal replacement shakes are so good and they’re helping me get my tummy back to flat. I’m already feeling amazing and I’m so excited for the next few weeks,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

Blumenthal called Kim a “powerful influence on young women” and said that her advertisements are “implying that these products are an integral part of achieving this level of fame and success.”

He continued on to note that celebrities can make thousands of dollars promoting these dieting products, but are not expected to truly try them out. Blumenthal noted that this is in violation of the FTC’s Endorsement Guidelines and requested that the FTC take action.

This is certainly not the first time that any of the Kim siblings have received backlash for promoting diet supplements. Back in March, Kim’s sister Khloe came under fire from actress and activist Jameela Jamil when she posted another meal replacement shale ad. Jamil called out the reality star out for not stating that she also works with dietitians and personal trainers to get her body in shape. Moreover, Jamil claimed that Khloe should disclose some of the negative side effects of the products, such as diarrhea and stomach cramps, according to Cosmopolitan.

Many fans have followed Jamil’s suit since then and left critical comments in Khloe’s latest promotions. Some Instagram users suggested that there is no way Khloe actually uses the products herself.

Kim has since spoken out about the criticism, explaining that she and her sisters often sign up for these endorsement deals because they can easily make money and still be able to take care of their families.