Jennifer Aniston Gushes Over Posing Naked: ‘I Love It!’

When it comes to baring it all for the camera, actress Jennifer Aniston is no stranger.

As fans of the Friends star know, Aniston has posed naked on a number of occasions throughout her career including in a recent shoot with Harper’s Bazaar. Over the past few weeks, the blonde-haired beauty has been making her press rounds to promote her upcoming Netflix film, Murder Mystery. And today, she stopped by The Ellen Show to chat about the new movie as well as a wide-range of other topics, according to The Hollywood Life.

It true Ellen fashion, nothing was off limits during the interview. During part of the segment, Ellen shared a few NSFW from Jen’s most recent photo shoot on the big screen for her audience before asking the actress whether or not she actually likes to pose nude for the camera.

“I love it! I’m not ashamed,” Aniston told DeGeneres. “No one should be.”

Ellen then went on to push the envelope even more, asking Aniston if she would be interested on posing nude on the show, to which Jennifer replied, “Only if you did it with me!” Of course, the two ladies didn’t actually end up posing naked on the set of the show because DeGeneres turned down the offer but Ellen did joke that she loves to pose like Jen when she’s waiting for her wife, Portia de Rossi, to come home.

And with a body like Jen’s can you really even blame her for wanting to be nude all the time? An insider close to the actress tells The Hollywood Life that Aniston takes amazing care of her body and has for the past 20 years. Not only is Jen an avid Yoga fan but she also does a number of other workouts to keep her body fit and fabulous including at least three strength training sessions a week. And of course, to go along with her workouts, Aniston also eats clean and well.

“Most days she eats a very clean diet with lots of organic veggies, farm fresh eggs, wild caught fish unless it’s a cheat meal she avoids simple carbs like white flour and sugar,” the insider shares.

For fans looking to see more of Jennifer Aniston, she will also be starring in the upcoming Apple Tv series, The Morning Show, with Steve Carell and Reese Witherspon this Fall. During her stop at Ellen, The Inquisitr also shared that the 50-year-old didn’t totally rule out a Friends reunion in the future, saying that she and the girls, and probably the guys, would love to be a part of something like that.

Murder Mystery drops on Netflix on June 12.