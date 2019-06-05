Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Devon Messes Things Up With Elena

Surprising new The Young and the Restless spoilers hint at some trouble on the horizon for Devon and Elena just as they’re beginning to enjoy a relationship and take things to the next level.

Devon actor Bryton James discussed the rocky romance storyline with Soap Opera Digest. According to James, Devon and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) end up together in bed where they make love, and things are great. Unfortunately, Devon took charge outside of the bedroom in a way that made Elena feel bad. Because he has so much money, Devon paid off Elena’s student loans, and when she realizes that he did something that monumental for her without even asking, it throws her off her game.

According to James, Devon “came from having nothing, and now he has the ability to help people, especially those he respects and knows can do great things with the right opportunities. Elena is someone who he’s falling in love with, and he had only the best intentions.”

Of course, Elean doesn’t quite see eye to eye with Devon’s charitable action. In fact, she feels insulted.

“Elena doesn’t want to be seen as a charity case. She’s very upset and tells Devon that going behind her back isn’t okay with her. It hits Devon that he shouldn’t have done this without talking to her about it,” admitted James.

Too bad Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) spirit didn’t give Devon a bit of advice before he opened his big checkbook without Elena’s knowledge. It is also unfortunate that Devon didn’t learn this lesson from Kyle (Michael Mealor), who learned the hard way that expensive gifts were not the way to go with Lola (Sasha Calle) even when intentions are good. Sure, an extravagant purse from somebody who has always had money isn’t quite the same as debt repayment from a man who started with nothing in Genoa City, but it’s still something Devon may have realized if he’d thought about it at all before making an impulsive gesture.

James said that he still holds out some hope for his alter ego and Elena, though, because they care about each other. Sure, this is a huge deal, and it’s probably something Devon cannot even take back, but perhaps he will be able to smooth things over so that he can move forward with Elena. She’s obviously quite different from Hilary, and that’s something that Devon will adjust to the more he gets to know Elena.