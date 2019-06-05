Lamar Odom Reveals How He Was ‘Practice’ For Khloe Kardashian’s Motherhood

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom has been making major headlines. The Los Angeles Lakers player’s Darkness to Light memoir has been airing this former couple’s dirty laundry – the book has even included claims that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star beat up a stripper.

On June 5, The Daily Mail reported fresh news from the 39-year-old basketball star. Odom had spoken to actress and blogger Diana Madison on Hollyscoop‘s set. He gave his thoughts on his former wife’s motherhood – Khloe is a mother to 1-year-old daughter True.

“I can imagine that is one spoiled baby because I was a grown a*s man and she spoiled me with everything I ever wanted and everything I ever needed. I can imagine she was a good mom. I was her practice earlier,” Lamar said.

While Lamar’s words did not appear to slam the Good American founder, they did point out that True is treated to a lot of luxuries. Likewise suggested was that Khloe’s relationship and marriage to Odom had seen her go all-out in spoiling her man.

Khloe and Lamar married in 2009 after a one-month whirlwind romance. Their marriage was short-lived. Khloe filed for divorce in 2013, although the divorce itself was not finalized until 2016.

The Daily Mail further reported that Odom admitted that he has not met Khloe’s daughter. He did, however “insist” that True must be doing great with Khloe for a mother.

The Kardashian-Jenners are as much known for loving their little ones as they are for spoiling them. Kim Kardashian’s children come with designer clothes galore. They also fly by private jet. Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster has been spotted Fendi baseball caps – Stormi’s lavish lifestyle is frequently shared to the Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s Instagram. Joining the Kardashian-Jenner babies with her extravagant lifestyle is True. This 1-year-old jets to Bali with her mother, receives luxury toy cars, and appears to be living the high life.

True was fathered by Khloe’s former boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The couple split in February following a cheating scandal with model Jordyn Woods. Now raising her daughter single-handedly, Khloe is seen showering her daughter with love on social media. It’s been a tough road for Khloe, but this star seems to have found happiness as a mother.

Given Lamar’s most recent interview, it would seem that spoiling True came with “practice.” The Kardashians are known for extending their lifestyle to those around them – from their assistants to their significant others.

Fans wishing to see more of Khloe and True should follow Khloe’s Instagram.