Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Flaunts Her Insane Abs And Goes Topless On The Roof In New Instagram Post

Kelly Gae’s impressive Instagram feed boasts hundreds of sexy skin-baring snaps, and the latest addition to her page certainly followed suit. The Victoria’s Secret model took to her account on the social media platform this week to wow her thousands of followers with an eye-popping new snap that left them wanting more.

Propping herself up on her knees, the 22-year-old struck a powerful pose on a rooftop of one of the many tall buildings in New York City in her latest social media upload, which was shared on Tuesday, June 4. The model wore a sultry look over her face as she peered over her shoulder at the scene around her, and put on a seriously NSFW display as she did so.

Kelly put her impressive physique completely on display in the sexy photo that saw her wearing only a single article of clothing — a pair of brown, acid-ash jeans that hugged her dangerous curves in all the right ways. The pants sat high on her hips as she flaunted her figure for the camera, drawing eyes towards her trim waist and insane abs that were exposed in their entirety thanks to the bombshell’s decision to ditch her shirt for the snap. Crossing her hands over her busty chest, the babe avoided violating Instagram’s no-nudity policy by using her arms for coverage, though glimpses of her voluptuous assets were still in eyesight.

Along with skipping putting on a shirt, the babe also opted to leave off the accessories for her barely-there ensemble to let her flawless body become the star. She added a sporty element to her look by wearing her dark tresses in two tight French braids that fell over her shoulders. The style kept her luscious locks out of her face, which sported a minimal makeup look of mascara, a dark blush, and highlighter to make her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before likes and comments started pouring in for the newest addition to Kelly’s Instagram page. At the time of this writing, the snap has already racked up more than 17,000 likes within its first day of going live on the platform. Dozens also took their love for the photo to the comments section of the post, where they left compliments for the stunner’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are so gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “beautiful.”

“Love the pose and the perfect shot,” commented a third.

This is not the first time Kelly has shown some skin to her 1.1 million Instagram followers. Just last week, the beauty put her washboard abs on display again, sharing a sexy gym selfie of her rocking a skimpy green sports bra and tight leggings that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.