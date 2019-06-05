Instagram Goes Wild As Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Strikes A Seductive Pose In Bed

Anna Nystrom is bringing the sexy to Instagram once again.

The Swedish bombshell is wildly popular on social media and she boasts a crazy, impressive following of nearly 8 million followers. As fans know, Nystrom regularly posts hot photos on her account featuring anything from bikini shots to lingerie shots to workout shots and everything else in between. In the most recent image posted to her account, Anna puts on yet another sexy display for her loyal fans.

In the photo, the Swedish stunner strikes a sexy pose while kneeling on the top of her bed. While clad in a tiny pink crop top and a white skater skirt, Anna looks into the camera, twirling her hand in her hair. The bombshell’s beautiful body is fully on display with her toned abs and legs taking center stage in the image. Anna wears her long, blonde locks down and curled while also donning a face full of stunning makeup complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, and matte lipstick.

Ever since the post went live on her account, the beauty’s followers have given it an insane amount of traffic. Within just a few hours of the post being live on her account, the post has earned Anna over 33,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments. While some followers commented on the image to answer the question in her post, countless other users chimed in to let her know how beautiful she looks.

“Beautiful girl in the photo,” one follower wrote along with two pink heart emojis.

“The most beautiful woman in the world.”

“You should watch ‘The 100.’ Its my favourite series. really cool, and after a while its very deep and dark,” another follower chimed in.

As fans of the Instagram star know, Nystrom has been posting a ton of photos as of late, much to the liking of her legion of fans. The Inquisitr recently shared that Anna nearly bared it all for the camera in a tiny little bikini. In the photo posted to her account, the beauty stands in a pond with the water hitting just below her knee. The gorgeous image shows off Nystrom’s flawless backside, which is fully on display in a skimpy, orange thonged bikini. To complete her look, the model wears a matching orange top to go along with her bottoms, and she looks over her shoulder and poses. As always, the YouTuber looks stunning as she wears her long, blonde locks in a half ponytail along with a face full of gorgeous makeup.

Hopefully, it won’t be long before Anna shares another sexy post with fans.