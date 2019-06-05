Lais Ribeiro Dons Tiny Bikini & Channels Mermaid Vibes While Free Diving

Victoria’s Secret model, Lais Ribeiro, shared an amazing series of underwater photography that showed her channeling serious mermaid vibes. The post was geo-tagged in Tulum, Mexico, a major celebrity hotspot.

Lais was spotted wearing a string bikini with thong bottoms as she swam with and without flippers. There were a couple of photos in particular that showed her striking some amazing poses sans footwear.

For example, in the fifth photo, the model was spotted posing with her back parallel to the ground and her arms outstretched. The photo that followed it was similar except she managed to arch her back even more to create an upside down “u” shape. Because the photos were taken underwater and because of the fact that she was swimming, it was hard to see the details of her bikini. However, it looked like her top was bright red while her bottoms were black.

Ribeiro’s fans have known that she’s been in Mexico for several days, thanks to a geo-tagged selfie she shared. In the photo, Lais was lying on a bed while wearing a red dress with a Hawaiian print. She played with her hair with her right hand, and smiled with her lips closed. If she was wearing makeup, it was very subtle, and she accessorized with silver hoop earrings.

In addition, the model shared another Instagram selfie in late May. This shot was geo-tagged in New York, New York. While the caption didn’t reveal the nature of the shot, it looked like she was getting ready for a photoshoot. She wore only a robe, which fell off her shoulders.

The model appears to be effortlessly chic all the time. Previously, Lais opened up to The Evening Times about her career trajectory while giving styling tips for aspiring Angels.

“Victoria’s Secret completely changed my career. Being an angel, I’ve become so close with the whole team and the other girls. I’ve also had the opportunity to travel the world with the brand – it’s been a dream.”

“My biggest glamour tip would be to find your personal style. Everyone is different – whether you’re a jeans and t-shirt girl or a cocktail dress and heels girls – wear what makes you feel good,” she noted.

Speaking to her own style aesthetics, Ribiero said, “It depends – I like to mix it up. Sometimes I love a cute jumpsuit or dress and sometimes I love a pair of boyfriend jeans and cool sneakers.”