Anne-Marie Blasts Racists, Calling Them ‘Dumb’ And ‘Stupid’

British singer-songwriter Anne-Marie has put the Ku Klux Klan and racists in general on blast in a series of tweets.

The “Don’t Leave Me Alone” songstress shared a number of passionate tweets to her 545,000 followers, using her platform to express her views.

“The KKK can really suck my d***. They really still out here? Dumb af,” the “Ciao Adios” songstress shared on Twitter.

“I am so sick of people being racist. Are you dumb?! Well, of course, you are. You are stupid. If you hate someone purely on the color of their skin you are actually thick,” she continued.

The tweets were met with thousands of likes and were engaged with many replies from those who agreed with her.

“PREACH IT GIRL,” one fan replied in capital letters.

“SAY IT LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK!!” another said.

“People are beautiful regardless of their skin color,” a user stated.

Anne-Marie is currently on tour in the U.K. promoting her successful debut album, Speak Your Mind.

The album contains multiple singles. Five of them entered the top 20 in the U.K. — “Alarm,” “Ciao Adios,” “Rockabye,” “Friends,” and “2002.” In 2016, she achieved her first No. 1 single with Clean Bandit with “Rockabye,” which was a global success. It topped the charts in the U.K., Australia, Austria, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Sweden, and Switzerland while peaking at No. 9 in the U.S.

Her second-highest charting single in the U.K., “2002,” was written with her industry friend, Ed Sheeran. The single peaked at No. 3 and has gone double platinum since its release.

Her second-highest charting single in the U.S. is her collaboration with producer Marshmello on the track “Friends.” The song peaked at No. 11 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and has achieved a double platinum certification. In Austria and Germany, the single topped the charts while peaking at No. 4 in the U.K.

Her debut album, Speak Your Mind, was released in April 2018 and peaked at No. 3 in the U.K. In the U.S., it reached No. 31 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

At the BRIT Awards, Anne-Marie was nominated for a total of nine awards since 2017 — Critics’ Choice, British Breakthrough Act, British Album of the Year for Speak Your Mind, British Female Solo Artist, British Single of the Year for “Rockabye” and “2002,” and British Artist Video of the Year for “Rockabye,” “Ciao Adios,” and “2002.”

In 2018, she won two MTV Video Music Awards Japan for Best New: International and Video of the Year. Earlier this year, she won Best Pop at the Global Awards.

On Instagram, Anne-Marie has over 4.4 million followers.