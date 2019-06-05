Kyle Richards Says She Wants To Make Amends With Lisa Vanderpump Following ‘RHOBH’ Exit

Kyle Richards would like to put her rocky history with Lisa Vanderpump behind her and make amends. The reality star revealed during Tuesday evening’s episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after-show that she and the rest of the cast would be willing to bury the hatchet if Vanderpump decided to return to the series. As fans know, the Vanderpump Rules star stopped filming midway through Season 9 after a blowout fight with Richards.

“If Lisa were to all of a sudden show up, of course at first, we’d be a little bit taken aback, but everybody wants to move forward so much,” Richards said on the after-show, according to Hollywood Life.

The reality star continued on to explain that she feels it would be beneficial for Vanderpump to return so the cast can work out their issues together in person, rather than on social media.

“We’ll work through this,” she added determinedly.

The drama began when Richards reportedly accused Vanderpump of leaking a story about Season 9’s “puppygate” scandal to tabloids. Fellow RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley adopted a dog, Lucy Lucy Apple Juice, or Lucy for short, from Vanderpump’s pet adoption service, The Vanderpump Dog Foundation, before the season began. However, after the dog bit Kemsley’s husband and children, she re-homed Lucy with a new owner. The new owner ended up giving Lucy to a shelter, who traced the pup back to Vanderpump Dogs, People reported.

Earlier in Season 9, Richards told Vanderpump that she and the other housewives believed the reality star leaked the story on purpose out of spite for making Vanderpump Dogs look bad. Richards and Vanderpump got into a blowout argument, leading Vanderpump to quit filming.

Although Richards and her fellow stars would like to see Vanderpump again, Vanderpump made it clear on Tuesday that she has no intention of returning to the series. In an interview with DailyMailTV, the reality star said the cast has made it “impossible” for her to return for the RHOBH Season 9 reunion coming up.

“The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now,” Vanderpump said. “So in all probability, no.”

Season 9 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills began airing in February on Bravo and will continue until mid-June. The reunion will be taped on Wednesday, June 5, although it has not yet been confirmed which stars will return for the event.