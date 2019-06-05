50 Cent’s Ex Daphne Joy Shows Off Bodacious Curves While Modeling Her New Swimsuit Collection

50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend, Daphne Joy, likely sent pulses racing on Wednesday when she posted a photo of herself wearing a fiery red swimsuit that showed off her bodacious curves. According to the caption of the post, this isn’t just any swimsuit. It’s from her newly-launched swimwear line for her eponymous brand, The Daphne Joy Collection. The suit is called “The Lanai” and is a uniquely designed one-piece that incorporates a bikini top.

On Instagram, Daphne called it one of her favorite designs.

“I’ve always been a fan of classic styles with a little edge to them,” she wrote.

The swimwear collection contains 12 designs with prices ranging from $49 to $95. Based on her Instagram photos, it looks like Daphne prefers the one-pieces from the collection but there are some bikinis in there as well. One of them — The “Bora Bora”– features adjustable straps that you can tie around your neck for a halter-back look. It’s also got high-cut bikini bottoms, according to its product description on the brand’s website.

In her announcement post about the launch, Daphne opened up about the inspiration that went into designing these new pieces.

“Absolutely loved designing every single piece with your comfort in mind plus a hint of sexy!” she wrote. “Hope you all love it!”

The lookbook was shot in Santorini, Greece which matches the luxe vibe of the collection overall.

“Santorini was definitely the most romantic backdrop to shoot @daphnejoycollection,” she previously wrote in the caption of another Instagram post. “Hope you ladies love it.”

50 Cent and Daphne Joy share a child together named Sire Jackson who is 6-years-old. As Hot New Hip Hop reports, last year they threw an elaborate birthday party for their son inspired by the Plants vs Zombies video game.

Loading...

“Happy Birthday Baby Love! The Big 6!!! So many pics to post but currently eating cake lol!” Daphne wrote in an Instagram post about her son’s big day. “Love you to the moon and back twice around.”

Daphne has also been romantically linked to singer Jason Derulo, which appears to have caused some friction between her and 50 Cent a couple of years ago.

As The YBF reported back in 2016, the rapper deleted all of the photos of Sire on his Instagram page after Daphne Joy and Jason Derulo’s relationship went public.

But based on their mutual Instagram posts from their son’s birthday party last year, if there was any drama, it looks like Daphne and 50 have put it behind them.