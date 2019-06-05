‘Maxim’ Bombshell Rachel Bush Goes Totally Topless In New Shot While Telling Fans To ‘Stand Out’

Yesterday, model Rachel Bush delighted fans with another flawless snapshot. As fans of the black-haired beauty know, Bush regularly shows off her enviable body to followers on social media and that is part of the reason why she is so popular. While her outfit of choice definitely seems to be the bikini, she also delights fans with plenty of other NSFW photos. So far, the bombshell has amassed an impressive following of over 1.1 million on Instagram and her account continues to gain followers by the day.

In the most recent series of images posted to her account, the stunner poses while wearing virtually nothing. The first photo in the deck shows the mother of one kneeling in the sand and striking a pose. Bush’s flawless body is fully on display in the shot while she rocks a pair of shimmery gold string bikini bottoms. The 21-year-old ditches her bikini top, opting to wear a number of gold beads to cover her chest instead.

Rachel also rocks a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, highlighter, and mascara while wearing her long, dark locks down and straight. The second photo in the series is just as sexy as the first with Rachel posing in the same exact outfit, only this time standing up. Since the photos went live on her account, they’ve earned Bush a lot of attention with over 28,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments.

While many of Rachel’s fans took to the post to let the model know how amazing she looks in these two photos, countless others couldn’t help but comment on what big fans they are.

“Fellow North Country Member-North Creek Ny!! You’re gorgeous and always have been. Keep Smiling!,” one follower commented on the post.

“Hottest woman on the planet.”

“I bow down to the God that created that beauty,” another follower chimed in.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared Bush promoted a product with one of her sexiest photos to date. In the snapshot, the 21-year-old stands front and center in the photo with a tropical background just behind her. The model holds up a product from the brand Manscaped and urges her followers to use her code for 20 percent off to make a purchase. While clad in a tiny green bikini, the mother of one wears a slight smile on her face while holding up the product in her left hand.

Just like her most recent photo, this one earned Bush a lot of attention with over 65,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments. Fans can keep up to date with all of Rachel’s photos by following her popular Instagram account.