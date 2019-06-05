Lele Pons Goes Fully Topless In Just A Thong, Gets Told To ‘Put Some Dang Clothes On’

Instagram sensation Lele Pons is showing the platform just why she has 34.6 million followers. The Venezuelan beauty has thrown out her latest update, and it’s as racy as it is empowering.

On June 5, Lele updated her account. The snap shows the brunette shot relatively close up, although it is a full-length photo. Lele has gone fully topless – her hair and semi-profile positioning do, however, cover her modesty. The model hasn’t gone modest with her choice of lingerie, though. She’s flaunting her pert behind in a lace-black thong, and it’s showing a lot of curves. Likewise on display is Lele’s small tattoo on her upper thigh. In fact, today’s post seems to be asking for input – Lele took to her caption to ask whether she should get “BE YOURSELF” inked on herself permanently. The words had been written across her arm.

Given that Lele seems to be channeling positivity and acceptance, her update comes as a power move. Today isn’t just about going topless.

Fans have been responding. Fellow model Hannah Stocking left a personal note in the comments section.

“Put some dang clothes on missy!!” she wrote.

“Finally a serious picture” came from another fan.

Whether or not the fan meant their comment seriously hasn’t been clarified. Admittedly though, there is a serious side to Lele’s face and caption.

As a Vine sensation, Cover Girl face, and all-around “it” girl, Lele has climbed the ranks on Instagram. Popularity hasn’t always come easily to this model, though. In her Teen Vogue interview, Lele revealed that she had been bullied at school.

“I didn’t have friends. I went to high school and I started getting bullied because I was very weird,” she said.

“I’m not like the cool girls — I’m the other girl. The one that’s basically a nerd, but proud of that,” Lele added.

The days of being bullied are over for this celebrity, though. Lele is now a headline maker, a full-blown sensation, and an Instagram face that’s fast racking up the followers. She is known for taking a humorous approach to Instagram, though. Pictures showing exaggerated Photoshop work have seen Pons poke fun at the photo editing software – celebrities being slammed for Photoshopping their snaps is now commonplace.

Today’s post had racked up over 960,000 likes within two hours of being posted. Lele’s account is followed by a plethora of famous faces. They include Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Hailey Bieber, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Porsha Williams. Fans wishing to see more of Lele should follow her account.