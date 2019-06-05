‘Southern Charm’ Star Ashley Jacobs Responds To Backlash Over Kathryn Dennis Feud On Instagram

Ashley Jacobs was brought back to 'Southern Charm' for Season 6, despite her split from Thomas Ravenel.

Ashley Jacobs recently came under fire on Instagram for her poor treatment of Kathryn Dennis, the ex-girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Ravenel.

Weeks after the Southern Charm Season 6 premiere, Jacobs shared a series of screenshots on her Instagram Stories in which she showcased a couple of hateful messages that had been sent to her page.

“You should truly get help and be so ashamed of yourself for how you acted towards [Kathryn]. You’re demonic and a waste of air,” one of the Instagram messages read.

In another message, the same woman told Jacobs she was “nasty” and that she hoped the reality star would get hit by a bus.

Although Jacobs was understandably put off by the woman’s mean words, she later shared another screenshot on her Instagram Stories in which a fan’s positive words were seen. In the caption, Jacobs said that at times, it takes hurtful words from strangers to help her appreciate the support she receives from her fans.

As fans of Southern Charm well know, Jacobs came under fire last year for labeling Dennis an egg donor during a verbal dispute on an episode of the fifth season of the show. However, as fans also know, Dennis is much more than an egg donor. Despite a number of hardships years ago, which ultimately led to a weeks-long stint in rehab, she is quite involved in her children’s lives. In fact, she recently filed for full custody of 5-year-old Kensington and 3-year-old Saint Julien.

Prior to Dennis’ court filing, her former boyfriend, Ravenel, who split from Jacobs last summer, was arrested on charges related to a sexual assault.

During an interview with People magazine last September, Jacobs opened up about her potential return to Southern Charm and suggested she deserved a chance to redeem herself, just like Dennis did in seasons prior.

“I wish they had the decency to contact me and give me a chance. Because I would like to have a redemption story, the same way Kathryn [Dennis] did,” she explained. “I’m not going to fight and I’m not going to play dirty. I’m going to smile and be nice. I never had the chance to do that on the show because I was so wrapped up in Thomas’ drama. I was the villain, but people tuned in to watch. I’d like to give viewers the chance to see another side of me.”

Jacobs then said that she would be willing to make amends with Dennis and apologize for her behavior if producers were gracious enough to give her the opportunity to return to the show, which they ultimately chose to do.

Southern Charm Season 6 airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.