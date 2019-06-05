Emily Ratajkowski Strikes A Suggestive Pose In A Tiny Thong Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski overwhelmed her fans today by releasing a ton of amazing new photos to promote her Inamorata Woman line. For a while, she was focused on sharing photos of her Inamorata Body products, which encompasses classically inspired lingerie, along with casual daywear. But now, it’s back to her roots with a ton of new swimwear designs which are sure to have people talking.

In one of the updates, Ratajkowski stunned in a leopard-print string bikini with thong bottoms. The photo offered a ton of movement and wow factor, thanks to the way that the model chose to pose. She propped herself up on a white chair that had a very low back, by placing her right knee on the seat and grabbing the chair with her hands. She arched her back to accentuate her curves, all while giving a sultry look to the camera over her left shoulder. Throughout the photoshoot, Emily rocked an 1980’s inspired wig, which had short wavy bangs in the front with long, wavy hair falling inches below her shoulders.

In addition, Emrata rocked a pair of neon yellow heels that added a pop of color. The photo was taken in front of a white backdrop, but colorful additions thanks to Photoshop took everything to another level. This included a strip of light purple on the left side of the photo, along with a bright yellow light spot that matched her shoes.

Eagle-eyed fans knew to keep an eye out for the swimwear, thanks to a couple of Instagram Stories. The first was a graphic edit of her in a polka dot bikini. While most of the photo was obscured by green graphics, she teased that new photos were coming.

And while Emily has achieved a lot throughout her career, she’s also known for being a vocal feminist. She opened up to InStyle about her career, including a time that she was less sure of her next steps. This was after she worked on Gone Girl.

“At the time I thought, ‘I’m going to just make a bunch of money and then go back to school.’ To be honest, I hadn’t figured out that I had a real career on my hands. So I was like, ‘OK, this person wants me to do this? Cool.’ And then all of a sudden I realized that these projects are just not me. That’s when I shifted toward more meaningful things.”

“So I used Twitter to reinforce an idea that I’ve believed in forever which is that it’s up to me to choose when and how I want to share my sexuality,” she added, talking about her perceptions on sexuality and society.