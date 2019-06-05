Stefflon Don Flaunts Major Cleavage In Seductive Series Of Photos

Rising rapper Stefflon Don has shared some eye-catching photos to her Instagram account and they haven’t been left unnoticed.

The “Ding-A-Ling” songstress attached two photos in one upload and is flaunting a skimpy outfit. In the images, she appears to be wearing a corset-bra style top showing off some major cleavage. She is also seen wearing high-waisted pants which are cropped slightly due to the pictures being taken quite close up. In the first attached photo, Stefflon is posed to the side, showing off her curvy shape and fierce cheekbones. In the second, she is looking straight into the camera lens, seductively raising one eyebrow.

Don is known for sporting different hairstyles ranging from length to colors. In these snaps, she has long dark hair that is slightly wavy.

Within seven hours of uploading the photos, they have been liked over 90,000 times.

Despite being really active on her Instagram account recently, Stefflon encouraged her fans in March to take part in the “#DeleteInstaAppChallenge,” which The Inquisitr reported.

“I have realized that I was on Instagram way to much. So i have deleted my insta app and my mind feels a lot more productive and creative. Try it for two days at least and tell me how you felt. Let’s see how many people can do this and use the hashtag #DeleteInstaAppChallenge,” the “16 Shots” songstress tweeted.

Her debut mixtape, Real Ting, was released in December 2016. The tape included the singles “16 Shots,” “Real Ting,” and “Envy Us” featuring Abra Cadabra. In 2018, she released her second mixtape, Secure, which peaked at No. 35 in the U.K.

In 2017, she released her breakthrough hit with French Montana, “Hurtin’ Me,” which has been certified platinum in the U.K. because of its sales of over 600,000. The single peaked at No. 7 and remains her highest charting single. Her follow-up single with Skepta, “Ding-a-Ling,” became her second single that year to chart in the U.K. with her as the lead artist. Her latest single with Wiley, Sean Paul, and Idris Elba, titled “Boasty,” has so far peaked at No. 11 and currently is her second-highest charting single in the U.K. to date.

Don has collaborated with a lot of familiar names — Future, DJ Khaled, Ne-Yo, Bebe Rexha, Luis Fonsi, Mariah Carey, and Demi Lovato to name a few.

Stefflon was nominated at the 2018 BET Awards in the “Best International Act” category. The same year, she won Best New Artist at the NME Awards. Her collaboration with Skepta, “Ding-A-Ling,” was also nominated for Best Collaboration.

On Instagram, she has over 1.5 million followers, while on Twitter she has over 81,400 followers.