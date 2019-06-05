Bella Thorne Flaunts Curves In String Thong Bikini While Laying In A Pool

Bella Thorne does a great job of keeping her 19.4 Instagram followers updated on all of her fun life moments, including a new bikini pic that’s receiving a lot of love from her fans. The photo was of Bella wearing a string thong bikini, which was black with tan accents. She was photographed with her head resting on someone’e legs, as she was partially submerged in the pool water. She accessorized with necklaces, earrings, and multiple bracelets. But perhaps the most eye catching part of her outfit was a giant, sparkling watch that was rocked on her left wrist. She looked over at the camera over her left shoulder, and appeared to be makeup free.

Prior to that, Bella’s posts have been a mixture of personal photos and professional photos, the latter which were posted to promote her new book, “The Life of a Wannabe Mogul.” One of these promotional updates showed Bella crouching by the ground in a red ensemble, which had a corset-like design on the top. She wore black Converse sneakers, and tugged at it with her left hand. Meanwhile, her right hand propped up a copy of her book, which also had a bright red book cover. While Bella’s face was cropped out of the photo, it was an effective post, garnering over 208,000 likes.

And that’s not to mention a series of five Instagram photos that she shared three days ago, which showed her looking absolutely happy while holding a bouquet of flowers. Thorne seemed to be makeup free for the photos, wearing her nose ring and tons of fun rings. She was captured in the backseat of a car, and wore a funky blue outfit with furry accents on the arms.

Bellas’ fans can pick up a copy of her book to learn more about her than ever before, but the star has also opened up numerous times about her post-Disney career. In the past months, she spoke with CR Fashion Book about her life and how the public perceives her.

“I do know that if Justin Bieber posts a photo of himself shirtless, nobody’s giving him a hard time, but if I post a picture of myself in a bikini, they’re like, You’re a wh*re.”

“It’s about owning your own sh*t, and not listening to what other people tell you you should be like, or dress like, or talk like. There’s something amazing and wonderful about watching a woman who’s like, F*ck all that,” she added.

It’s clear that Thorne’s willingness to be unapologetically be herself is taking her far, and her fans can only guess at what else she has in store for 2019.