Alexis Ren Is Topless In The Shower, And Instagram Can’t Seem To Get Enough

Alexis Ren boasts an impressive Instagram following of 13 million people, and they are absolutely loving the newest skin-baring addition to her feed.

The 22-year-old took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, June 5 to share the steamy shot with her fans, and one glance at it proves why the comments and likes are rolling in. Alexis was captured mid-shower by the camera, showing off her impressive physique through the see-through shower wall in front of her as water dripped down her body.

The model sported only a single article of clothing so as to avoid violating the social media platform’s no nudity policy — a minuscule pair of yellow bikini bottoms — though the garment hardly did its job of providing coverage to the babe’s otherwise naked body. Sitting extremely low on her hips, the skimpy number put the bombshell’s dangerous curves completely on display, as well as her trim waist and washboard abs. Also in sight was a small tattoo of what appeared to be a flower, which was drawn high on her rib cage and drew even more attention to her exposed top half. Alexis covered her topless chest by expertly positioning her arms over her bosom as she ran her hands through her damp, brunette tresses, however the effort was not much of a success, leaving plenty of cleavage well on display.

Fans of the Maxim cover girl just can’t seem to get enough to Alexis’ jaw-dropping display. At the time of this writing, the NSFW photo has already racked up nearly 400,000 likes after just two hours of going live on the platform. Hundreds of her followers also took their admiration to the comments section, where they left compliments for the bombshell and her nearly-nude look.

“Body goals,” one person wrote, while another said she was “so beautiful.”

“Just utter perfection,” commented a third.

Others left Alexis well wishes for her upcoming trip to Bali, where she will be traveling to tomorrow.

The steamy shower snap certainly turned up the heat on the model’s Instagram page, but it was not the only recent upload that got her fans talking. Last week, Alexis showed off her striking facial features with a gorgeous up-close shot of her makeup free face that her followers went absolutely wild for.

In another recent addition to her feed, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie impressed her followers with a glimpse of her washboard abs, which she touted in a skimpy grey crop top and distressed, high-waisted jeans.