Olivia Culpo’s Sexy Workout Selfie Leaves Fans Wanting More

Olivia Culpo’s fabulous abs seem to run in her family. This week, the supermodel took to social media to share a sexy workout selfie, which also featured her sister, Sophia Culpo.

On Wednesday, Olivia Culpo posted the gym photo to her Instagram photo, and her fans couldn’t get enough of it. In the sexy snapshot, Olivia and Sophia are seen looking trim and fit as they pose for the photo while taking a break from their exercise routine.

Olivia dons a coral-colored sports bra, which flaunts her ample cleavage. She adds a pair of matching leggings to showcase her curvy backside and lean legs, as well as her killer abs.

Olivia has her long, dark hair pulled back into a bun at the base of her head, and sports a full face of makeup in the photo. The former Miss Universe has darkened eyebrows, pink blush, thick lashes, and nude lips in the picture. She also dons a deep tan all over her body.

Meanwhile, Olivia’s younger sister, Sophia, wears a neon green sports bra and black leggings, as she shows off her tiny waist and toned abs. The sisters both wear white sneakers to complete their gym glam looks.

After posting the photo, many of Olivia’s 4 million Instagram followers began to leave comments, which revealed they absolutely loved the sisterly snapshot.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Olivia Culpo is all about family. The Sports Illustrated model often shows her parents and siblings on social media, and fans who watch her Instagram stories know she’s obsessed with her little nephew.

Olivia also shows off her family on her YouTube channel, where she shares videos about everything she loves such as music, fashion, fitness, makeup, and more.

Last year, Culpo told Page Six that she absolutely loves being around her large family, and that it’s always a good time when they’re all together, especially around the holiday season.

“I come from a big Italian family and we all hang out in the kitchen — I am one of five kids, so once you add in boyfriends, girlfriends and friends, it’s a lot of people,” Culpo stated.

“My mom makes homemade pizza in our pizza oven. She is the best pizza chef in the world, I swear, and she has a giant pan that’s been in our family for generations,” Olivia added.

Fans can see more of Oliva Culpo’s racy snaps and her family photos by following the model on her social media accounts.