Watch Toronto Raptors Vs. Golden State Warriors Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Game 3 In Deadlocked Series

The Golden State Warriors return home with the NBA Finals tied 1-1 as they look to take the lead over the Toronto Raptors.

Despite the continued absence of Kevin Durant and early exits due to injury by Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney, as NBA.com reported, the Golden State Warriors somehow came back from five points down at halftime to overtake the Toronto Raptors and wring out a crucial away win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. Now, the series shifts to Oakland where the Warriors hope to break the deadlock in the 1-1 series by taking advantage of their home court — even as the injury list expands. Durant’s return is uncertain but will almost certainly not come in Game 3, while Looney is ruled out for the series with fractured cartilage. Thompson’s hamstring injury makes him a game-time decision for Game 3, which will live stream from Oracle Arena.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors third and pivotal game of their 2018-2019 NBA Finals championship series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The action gets going at 6 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, 9 p.m. Eastern, and 8 p.m. Central at the 19,500-seat Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, on Wednesday, June 5.

In the United Kingdom, tipoff time for the Warriors-Raptors NBA Finals Game 3 will be 2 a.m., British Summer Time, on Thursday morning, June 6, while in Australia the game tips off on Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern Australia Standard Time, 9 a.m. Western.

Kawhi Leonard poured in 34 points in the second game, his 12th 30-plus point performance of the 2019 postseason, according to Basketball Reference. But it wasn’t enough to stop the defending NBA champs from gaining the upper hand in the Finals series by nullifying Toronto’s home-court advantage.

The Warriors accomplished the feat with an astonishing 20-0 run, including 18-0 to open the third quarter. That was the longest streak of unanswered points in the NBA Finals since the merger of the NBA and American Basketball Association back in 1976-1977, according to a Twitter post by ESPN Stats.

The 34 points from Kawhi Leonard was not enough for the Toronto Raptors in Game 2. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

To watch the Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Finals turning-point Game 3 live stream online from California’s Bay Area, login to ESPN3, the online-only streaming service offered by sports broadcasting giant ESPN. ESPN3 is free of charge to anyone with login credentials from a cable, satellite television, or internet service provider. It is also available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Loading...

There’s also a second way that fans with login credentials to a cable, satellite, or online TV streaming package provider are able to watch the game for free — the ABC TV site online.

But there is a way to watch the Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors game stream live for free and without any kind of a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of an internet streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those packages will ask for credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, and that means during the week-long time frame, fans can stream the Raptors-Warriors game — and all other live NBA Finals games in that period — at no charge.

To watch the Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors matchup in the United Kingdom, viewers can tune into Sky Sports Arena. For a complete list of broadcast and live streaming sources in dozens of other countries around the globe, see the listings at the official NBA website.