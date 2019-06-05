Emily Ratajkowski Spills Out Of Minuscule Polka Dot Bikini In New Instagram Snap

Emily Ratajkowski’s popular clothing line Inamorata just added a ton of new swimwear styles, and she’s clearly excited about it. The stunner spread the news of the latest additions to her brand with a slew of steamy Instagram snaps, and the most recent one is sending temperatures soaring.

The latest upload shared to EmRata’s widely-followed Instagram account was shared on Wednesday, June 5, and captured the 27-year-old sporting a retro look as she stared down the camera with a sultry look. Sitting on top of a tiny, blue box television, the babe spread her toned legs wide in a pose that seriously brought some heat to the social media platform. The eye-popping display saw Emily modeling one of the newest two-piece sets from her swimwear line — the Orpheus top and bottom — and it certainly did not disappoint.

Emily’s minuscule triangle-style white bikini top was adorned with black polka dots and hardly contained her voluptuous assets, which came spilling out of the number from every angle. The piece covered up only what was necessary, leaving an insane amount of cleavage, sideboob, and underboob completely exposed.

The matching bottoms from the set also did a good job at leaving very little to the imagination. It’s high-cut design did nothing but favors for the beauty’s dangerous curves, leaving them out in the open for her 23 million followers to admire. Meanwhile, the waistband of the suit sat high on her hips, drawing lingering eyes to her flat midsection and impressive abs.

To complete her sexy, skimpy look, the bombshell added a pair of thick, gold hoop earrings that peeked out underneath her long brunette tresses, which were done up in a style that looked straight out of the 1980’s. Her voluminous locks and and bangs fell perfectly around her glammed up face that added a pop of color with a bold purple eye shadow and glossy pink lip.

Fans of the I Feel Pretty actress were quick to show their love for EmRata’s most recent Instagram upload. At the time of this writing, the pulse-racing shot has already racked up more than 220,000 likes after just one hour of going live on the platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“I can’t deal with this beauty,” one person wrote, while another argued that the babe was “the hottest girl on the planet.”

“You take my breath away,” commented a third.

The polka-dotted two-piece is only one of many new styles Emily modeled on both her own Instagram page, as well as the account for her swimwear brand. In another sizzling snap, the stunner showed off her incredibly physique in sexy coral-pink number that tied right in the middle of her cleavage, sending fans into a frenzy.