Jennifer Lopez Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction At Kids’ Graduation

Jennifer Lopez is a busy woman. Between making movies, performing her songs on stage, planning a wedding to Alex Rodriguez, hitting the gym, and raising her twins, it seems that there is nothing that she can’t do.

According to The Daily Mail, no matter how together Jennifer Lopez seems to have her life, she’s not quite perfect, and her latest wardrobe malfunction photos prove it.

This week, J-Lo was spotted heading to her children’s school graduation ceremony in Miami. The actress/singer was photographed wearing a gorgeous pink Gucci dress.

The ensemble boasted a long-sleeved turtleneck top, and a wrap-around skirt which fell just past her knees. The skirt had a high slit, which opened up to flash Lopez’s Spanx for a bit of an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

Lopez added a pair of cream-colored heels to complete the look, and had a brown leather handbag slung over her shoulder. The singer had her long, brown hair pulled back into a sleek bun at the base of her head and donned a full face of makeup for the outing, which included coral-colored blush, a bronzed glow, and nude lips.

The actress accessorized by sporting a pair of large sunglasses and some diamond studded earrings, as well as her huge engagement ring from Rodriguez.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lopez and Rodriguez recently revealed that they had not started planning their wedding yet. However, sources tell Life & Style that the singer wants the wedding to be a lavish event.

“She’s decided this should be the most star-studded, opulent ceremony that will go down in history as the most lavish celebrity wedding of all time. She’s aware it’ll be a fine line between classy and over-the-top so she’s working with a team of high-end planners and lifestyle experts to weigh up options,” an insider dished.

“Right now, they’re toying over venues such as The Bahamas, The Hamptons, Hawaii or even a private island. Money’s no object whatsoever and she’s willing to wait if it guarantees her the ultimate guest list. She figures this will be her final opportunity for a princess-style wedding, so she wants to go out with the ultimate bang,” the source added.

As many fans know, Lopez has been married three times in the past. She was also engaged to Ben Affleck, but never made it down the aisle with the actor. However, her fourth wedding is allegedly set to be the biggest one yet.

