Kim Kardashian Shares ‘Snuggles’ Photo & The Internet Loves It

Kim Kardashian shared a sweet snap of herself with husband, Kanye West, snuggled up on a sofa that captured a mood many of her followers loved.

In the photo, Kanye reclined on the sofa with his feet propped up and barefoot Kim is laying on her side with her knees bent and her head in his lap. It is a classic couple pose that showed the two taking a moment to get comfortable and relax.

Kanye wore what appeared to be some of his church gear — a sweatshirt and sweatpants in purple tones. Kim looked to be wearing a lavender sleeveless top with purple pants. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was looking at a phone in her right hand, and Kanye was looking up at the camera.

In the photo’s caption, Kim said, “Best Snuggles” while tagging sister Kendall Jenner for taking the photo.

Kim’s followers on Instagram and Twitter enjoyed the photo with many of them commenting about how cute the couple looked in this recent snap.

“King and Queen! Beautiful couple,” one fan wrote.

Others said the intimate shot reflected their own personal relationship goals.

The photo is one of several family-focused images the reality star has shared on social media in the past few days.

On Tuesday, Kim shared a photo of daughter Chicago with cousin Stormi Webster and True Thompson. The little ones sat in small chairs and held stuffed baby sharks. The photo generated more than four million likes because the three girls are so cute. Sister Kylie Jenner shared a photo of the girls in the same pose months ago and it is amazing to see how much these little ones have grown.

Loading...

On Monday, the KKW Beauty founder shared an old photo of her father, Robert Kardashian, holding Kim and her sister, Kourtney, when they were toddlers. The girls were dressed in matching pink clothes, and their father smiled from ear to ear.

Kim has a lot keeping her busy these days. She and Kanye welcomed their fourth child, Psalm, last month. She has not shared many photos of him online — especially so given the flak she received after posting a snap of the baby laying in his bed on his stomach surrounded by soft blankets.

In addition to being a mom of four, Kim is also taking part in a four-year apprenticeship program to receive a law degree which she hopes to accomplish by 2022.