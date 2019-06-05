Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Faces Off With Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, June 6 reveal that Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) emotions will be running high. He is currently going through one of the most stressful periods of his life, so it should come as no surprise that all hell will break loose when Liam faces off with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).

Liam and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) recently spent their last evening together as husband and wife. The two reminisced and talked about the life they would have had together should Beth have survived. However, Hope felt that Liam should spend his future with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the girls. She felt that his time would be better served as a father.

Of course, Thomas had a huge role to play in Hope’s decision-making process. B&B viewers know that he has been brainwashing the blonde in a bid to win her from Liam. He wants Hope to be a mother to his own son Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) and convinced her that the girls deserve a full-time father. He even went so far as to forge a note from Caroline Spencer which said that in the event of her death she hoped that a mother without a child would love her son.

Liam is feeling particularly emotional because Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) just served the annulment papers on him. He is grieving the loss of his little girl and also is trying to cope with his marriage ending. The legal documents just confirmed that he is living his worst nightmare.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Liam will lash out when he comes face-to-face with Thomas. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will blast Thomas, per She Knows Soaps. He can see through Thomas’ actions and knows that this has been the designer’s plan all along. He knows what Thomas’ intentions were and that he finally succeeded in ending his marriage.

Liam will confront Thomas and accuse him of being selfish. He wants Hope to fulfill his needs and be a mother to Douglas. Not for one moment, did Thomas consider that Liam also needed his wife. Thomas was only thinking of himself and his family when he was scheming to break up “Lope.”

Thomas may point out that Liam belongs with Steffy, but Liam won’t fall for that either. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will opine that it would also serve Thomas’ best interests if he ended up with Steffy.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.