Joe Biden Easily Beating Donald Trump In Three Important States Including Texas, New Batch Of Polls Reveal

Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden, if the election were held today, would cruise past Donald Trump in three states that were key to Trump's 2016 Electoral College victory.

As Donald Trump continues his tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland this week, he is facing an increasingly urgent threat to his reelection hopes back home. These threats are from Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden, according to a new set of polls released Wednesday and Tuesday.

The polls show the former United States Vice President holding comfortable and even dominating leads over Trump in states that were key to Trump’s Electoral College victory in 2016. Even Texas, where Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by 9.2 points, Biden now leads the current president by four, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

Biden garnered 48 percent of voter support compared to 44 percent for Trump, according to a Dallas Morning News report on the new poll, which also sees Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren trailing Trump by only two points in the state where Trump walked off with almost 53 percent in the 2016 election.

“In historically red-leaning Texas, the report for the rest of the Democratic field is not so bad either, which could spell trouble for Trump,” Quinnipiac Assistant Director Peter A. Brown noted.

A Democratic presidential candidate has not won the state of Texas since 1976 — 11 elections ago — when Jimmy Carter upset incumbent President Gerald R. Ford in the Lone Star State and went on to win the presidency, according to 270 To Win.

Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden now dominates Donald Trump in the latest polling. Scott Eisen / Getty Images

But Texas was not the only state in which Biden defeats Trump in the new polls. In the state of Michigan where Trump squeezed out a shocking upset by a mere two-tenths of a percentage point in 2016, according to CNN, Biden is now leaving Trump in the dust.

In fact, according a Detroit News poll released on Wednesday, both Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders hold a commanding 12-point lead over Trump in Michigan, 53 percent to 41 percent. Though Trump in 2016 became the first Republican to win Michigan since George H.W. Bush in 1988, only 36 percent of Michigan voters say they would vote for him in 2020.

In North Carolina — a state won by a Democrat only once since 1976, when Barack Obama won there in 2008 — Trump also finds himself looking up at Biden. In an Emerson College poll released on Tuesday, Biden also holds a 12-point lead over Trump in North Carolina, commanding 56 percent of the support compared to just 44 percent for Trump.

The new set of polls come one week after a Quinnipiac poll in the state of Pennsylvania — also won narrowly by Trump in 2016 — showed Biden with a dominant, 11-point lead over Trump there at 53-42, as Inquisitr reported.