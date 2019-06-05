Leigh-Anne Pinnock From Little Mix Flaunts Body In Skimpy Bikini Ahead Of New Music Video Release

Next week, Little Mix will release a new single titled “Bounce Back.” The song will drop on June 14 and is available to pre-save on Spotify already.

Ahead of its release, band member Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared a photo of herself that is taken from the music video. The “Think About Us” songstress is showing off her insane body in a bikini and heels, while she accessorizes the look with a straw hat. Her pose is very mannequin/doll-like and might be giving fans a hint for what the rest of the video concept might be. In the right-hand corner of the photo, you can see a film camera shooting the star on set.

Pinnock tagged the brand, “In A Sea Shell,” in the photo because the outfit is from her own range. In April, Glamour Magazine reported the launch of the new line.

Within 30 minutes of posting, the image has been liked by over 40,000 users.

Little Mix fans, also known as “Mixers” expressed their excitement for the song and music video in the comments section.

“BABE COULD U PLS RELEASE THE MUSIC VIDEO THE SAME DAY AS THE SINGLE IS OUT SO IT MAKES MORE VIEWS,” one demanded in capital letters.

“So there’s really a doll concept?” another asked.

“Well we love a queen who wears her own bikini line in her own song,” a third mentioned.

For the new single cover, it appears that they are all wearing some sort of swimwear, which The Inquisitr reported.

On their official Instagram group account, they have uploaded a mini teaser of what the song will sound like. As always, it seems like they will be delivering another girl power anthem.

Little Mix has cemented themselves as one of the most successful girl bands to come out of the U.K. Their fourth studio album, Glory Days, was named the most successful album this decade, which The Inquisitr revealed.

Since winning The X Factor in the U.K. in 2011, Little Mix has released five studio albums that have all entered the top five in the U.K. album charts. Their album Glory Days became their first No. 1 album and sold over 1 million copies in the U.K. alone. They’ve achieved four No. 1 singles and had a total of 13 going in the top 10.

This year, they won their second BRIT Award for “Woman Like Me” in the category for Best British Video.

On the Little Mix group Instagram account, they have over 11.5 million followers while on Twitter they have over 11.8 million followers.