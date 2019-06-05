Abigail Ratchford Shows Off Pert Derriere In Thonged Leather Panties & No Top

The Queen of Curves is at it again!

As fans of Abigail Ratchford know, the model never lets them down when it comes to posting sexy photos to her account. The black-haired beauty already boasts an impressive following of 9 million-plus on Instagram and on a daily basis, that number continues to climb. While she is known for dazzling fans in bikinis and other NSFW outfits, her most recent photo has got to be one of her sexiest yet.

In the steamy image, Ratchford is photographed from the backside while she sits on a red bar stool. The scenery in the image is beautiful with Abigail sitting on a balcony that overlooks a number of mountains. In the photo itself, the 27-year-old almost bares it all for the camera in a pair of tiny black, leather thonged panties that show off her curvy booty to her legion of fans.

The bombshell’s toned and tanned back and legs are fully on display in the image and she accessorizes the already sexy look with a pair of strappy silver heels. Like she normally does in photos, Ratchford wears her long, dark locks down and slightly wet while looking over her shoulder and rocking a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, and highlighter in the gorgeous shot.

Since the image went live on her account, it’s earned the model rave reviews with over 43,000 likes in addition to 590-plus comments and growing. Some fans took to the post to let Abigail know that she looks amazing while countless others couldn’t help but let her know what huge fans of hers they are.

“You is a angel beautiful sweet heart,” one follower commented with a series of emojis.

“Best bum in the business.”

“That body on fire,” another follower wrote with a series of flame emojis.

The model has been posing for a number of sexy shoots over the past few months including in one desert-themed one. As The Inquisitr reported back in May, the stunner posed in the middle of a gravel road with a deserted area at her back. She looked off to the side in the snapshot, pursing her lips and showing off her flawless face with blush, mascara, lipstick, lip liner, and some fierce highlighter.

The beauty’s amazing figure is fully on display in a skintight body suit, which includes white, brown, orange, and green patterns. And like her most recent photo, the model sticks out her derriere as she poses, showing off her curvy booty in NSFW thong bottoms.

Be sure to keep up with all of Abigail’s hot photos by giving her a follow on Instagram.