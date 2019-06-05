Tinsley Mortimer Promotes New ‘RHONY’ Episode After Reuniting With Boyfriend Scott Kluth

Tinsley Mortimer was caught out in NYC with Scott Kluth weeks ago after splitting earlier this year.

Tinsley Mortimer may be back together with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Scott Kluth, but she isn’t giving her relationship news any attention on social media. Instead, the Real Housewives of New York City star is staying focused on the new episodes of Season 11, many of which have included Mortimer discussing her up and down romance with the Chicago-based businessman.

Although Mortimer has been active on her social media over the past several weeks since reuniting with Kluth, she hasn’t mentioned him at all. Most recently, Mortimer avoided the topic completely by reminding fans on Instagram about the upcoming episode of the show.

“Who’s watching #RHONY tonight?! @bravotv Intro dress by @aliceandolivia #MIAMI,” Mortimer wrote in the video’s caption, mentioning that she and her co-stars will be seen tending to their Miami girl’s trip on the show.

As fans may have seen, Mortimer shared a similar post last week and also failed to mention anything about what is going on between her and Kluth at the time.

Throughout the early episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City, Mortimer was seen opening up about her hardships with Kluth and the emotional rollercoaster she’s been on in recent years due to her on-again, off-again relationship with Kluth.

During one particular episode of The Real Housewives of New York City weeks ago, Mortimer was seen breaking down to her co-stars during a cast dinner after the topic of her relationship with Kluth was brought up.

“He’s a very different person than every person I’ve ever dated,” she said through tears, via People. “He has controlling ways about him. It’s a juggling act. Every day is a new f**king headache. … I don’t know what to do.”

According to Mortimer, she does believe Kluth is “definitely” the one and has considered getting married and having children with him. That said, despite freezing her eggs, Mortimer doesn’t appear to have made any progress towards settling down with Kluth and became highly upset after Bethenny Frankel voiced concern about the dynamic in their relationship.

“I love the guy, okay?” she said. “I don’t know what else to say. …. It’s not fair.”

Mortimer and Kluth were seen together in New York City in May after Tinsley and her co-stars filmed the reunion.

To see more of Mortimer and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.