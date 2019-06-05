‘Maxim’ Model Elizabeth Turner Flaunts Buxom Figure In Sizzling Snake-Print Bikini

Elizabeth Turner had the time of her life in the Turks and Caicos Islands, and she went on her Instagram to note how much she loved her time there. Earlier this week, the former Maxim cover girl took to the popular photo-sharing social media platform to share a photo of herself in a skimpy bikini that puts her jaw-dropping figure on full display in a bid that is bound to set pulses racing.

In the snapshot in question, the buxom model is standing in front of what looks to be a hotel room as she rocks a sizzling two-piece that consists of a snake print top with two thin straps that tie behind the model’s neck and whose soft fabric helps accentuate her voluptuous chest and draws attention to her cleavage. The 26-year-old model teamed her top with a matching snake print bottom that sits low on her frame, showcasing her wide hips and incredibly toned abs. According to the tag she included with her post, the two-piece she is sporting is by Ark Swimwear, a minimalist Australian brand.

The model is standing with one leg propped to the right and arms down by her side in a pose that further accentuates the natural curves in her body.

Turner accessorized her beach look with a simple gold chain and pendant around her neck. The model is wearing her blonde hair parted to the side and down as it falls over her right shoulder and onto her chest. Turner is peering fiercely at the viewer with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way. She is wearing a generous layer of mascara on her lashes that makes her blue eyes stand out. Otherwise, her makeup is kept to neutral tones that gives her face a natural look, allowing her freckles to shine through.

The post, which Turner shared with her 908,000-plus Instagram followers, garnered more than 52,600 likes and about 600 comments within a few days of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media app who are fans of the blonde beauty took to the comments section to praise her incredible figure and beauty, as well as to share their admiration for her.

“Ok you are way too gorgeous,” one user raved, including a red heart and a sunshine emoji with the message.

Other users also used the opportunity to tease Turner about including an eggplant emoji in her caption.

“Lmaooo at the emojis,” one user wrote, while another simply added, “Eggplant.”