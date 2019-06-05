‘Basketball Wives LA’ Alum Draya Michele Sets Instagram On Fire With Skin-Tight Tiny White Dress

Former Basketball Wives LA star Draya Michele has gone on to become a fashion designer — and entrepreneur — after the reality television show ended. She has also continued to gather thousands of followers on Instagram, frequently taking to the platform to post photos which put her enviable figure on display. Said photos often feature her wearing racy outfits and swimsuits from her own brand, Mint Swim.

On Wednesday, the former reality television star took to the photo-sharing site to post footage of herself wearing a dangerously sexy white dress — one that left little of her flawless figure to the imagination. The dress showcased her ample booty, while the top — secured with clear straps — hugged her busty chest, putting her cleavage on display.

The tight dress hugged every curve of the actress’s body, emphasizing her tiny waist and ample hips while leaving much of her flawless skin visible. She completed the look with her long, dark tresses being worn in natural waves down her back. A touch of black eye makeup and glossy pink lips completed her aesthetic.

In a recent Boomerang video, Draya is shown entering the frame with her body turned to the side. She then twists about to show off the front of her outfit, lifting her arms in a feminine gesture.

The designer left cheeky captions attached to her video, delighting her followers with her quirky personality. In the caption of a red-hot photo posted prior to the Boomerang video, Draya joked about God having to bless the entire neighborhood once she was allowed off the porch. In the caption attached to the Boomerang video, she compared herself to Posh Spice and Victoria Beckham.

Draya — rapper Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend — stirred up her 7.3 million followers with the little white dress. Many fans expressed how hot she looked, and how much they loved her, in the comments section of her posts. Some of her followers called her “body goals,” and others wanted to know where she got her dress — presumably so that they could copy her look.

One Instagram user joked, “Can I borrow your body real quick?” while another fan commented, “Listen, I’m about to have your page reported because you cannot keep killing us like this! It’s not fair!!” The latter comment was followed by a laughing emoji.

Yet another fan chimed in with, “DRAYA with the perfect 10 again!!” followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

Originally working as a model — and then a reality television actress — Draya has since become a multi-millionaire. She largely owes her financial success to her swimsuit line, according to The Daily Mail.

When describing Mint Swim in an interview, Draya stated her brand is for the woman who “wants to feel sexy and enhance all the right curves while staying fashionable.”