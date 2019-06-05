‘Basketball Wives LA’ Alum Draya Michele Sets Instagram On Fire With Skin-Tight Tiny White Dress Video

Former Basketball Wives Los Angeles star Draya Michele has gone on to become a fashion designer and entrepreneur after the reality television show ended. She has also continued to gather thousands of followers on Instagram as she posts photos putting her enviable figure on display and featuring her in racy outfits and swimsuits from her own brand, Mint Swim.

The former reality television star took to the photo-sharing site on Wednesday to post a photo and video of herself wearing a dangerously sexy white dress that left little of her flawless figure to the imagination. The dress came down to just below her ample booty while the top, secured with clear straps, hugged her busty chest and put her cleavage on display.

The tight dress hugged every curve of the actress’s body, emphasizing her tiny waist and ample hips while leaving much of her flawless skin visible. She completed the look with her long, dark tresses worn in natural waves down her back and a touch of black eye makeup and glossy, pink lips.

In the boomerang video posted immediately following the snap of the 34-year-old lounging on an old porch chair, Draya is shown entering the frame with her body turned to the side and then twisting herself to show off the front, while lifting her arms in a feminine gesture.

The designer left cheeky captions on both the photo and video, delighting her followers with her quirky personality. On the photo, Draya joked about God having to bless the entire neighborhood once she was allowed off the porch, while in the caption alongside the video, she compared herself to Posh Spice and Victoria Beckham.

Rapper Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend’s 7.3 million followers went crazy for the little white dress, expressing how hot she looked and how much they loved her in the comments section. Some of her followers called her “body goals” and others wanted to know where she got her dress so they could copy her look.

One Instagram user joked, “Can I borrow your body real quick?,” while another commented, “Listen, I’m about to have your page reported because you cannot keep killing us like this! It’s not fair!!,” followed by a rolling on the floor laughing emoji.

Yet another fan chimed in with, “DRAYA with the perfect 10 again!!,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

Originally working as a model and then a reality television actress, Draya has since become a multi-millionaire with her swimsuit line, according to The Daily Mail.

When describing Mint Swim in an interview, Draya stated her brand is for the woman who “wants to feel sexy and enhance all the right curves while staying fashionable.”