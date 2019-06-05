‘Outlander’ Star Caitriona Balfe Isn’t Pregnant, Thank You Very Much

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe is giving a tutorial on when and if it’s OK to ask certain questions of a woman, as she attended a round table discussion with co-star Sam Heughan.

Well, it seems that those who were asking the same deep questions about Balfe’s personal life and midsection finally pushed the scales out of balance as she gave a cheeky response on Twitter that received rave reviews among her female fans. Balfe thinks that people should check themselves before asking any woman if they are incubating a fetus.

“To all those who think it’s appropriate to ask. No, I’m not pregnant, just having my period and was bloated…. so yeah… thanks for asking. # notreally # notallstomachsarewashboards.”



If anyone is asking the former runway model, 39, about a little belly paunch, then all of us are in trouble, but Balfe got support in the form of cute animal pix and photos of tummies, asking if it’s a natural belly, a pregnancy bump or a large meal at Taco Bell.

And it seems all the love and support worked, because the lovely Ms. Balfe responded on Twitter, saying that her fans made her day.

“All you ladies posting, have made my day. Mad love for you all # NotAllStomachsAreWashboards.”

Stylist reminded readers that there is never a time to ask a woman about the state of her abs. Never.

“When is it OK to ask if a woman is pregnant? It’s a trick question, actually. Because it’s never OK. Speculation as to whether or not a woman is pregnant is insensitive and uncalled for.”

Balfe posted a photo of herself with Heughan and Outlander fan, 50 Cent on Twitter, and instead of asking about the three new buddies, people wondered why the actor who plays Claire Fraser wasn’t reportedly beach ready with six-pack abs. Asking a woman, particularly one who isn’t pregnant if she is expecting is akin to saying “your Spanx aren’t doing their job.”

Fans posting in support of Balfe stated that if the actor is expecting, and she wants you to know, she’ll tell you, and if she doesn’t “it’s none of your business.”

The hashtag, #Notallstomachsarewashboards took off across social media with the reminder that some things are simply private.

But Balfe is not only getting support from women, but also from her male cast members, Heughan and Richard Rankin, who plays Roger MacKenzie in Outlander. Heughan retweeted the message to all about asking if a woman is expecting, and Rankin toasted her boldness with his own message on Twitter, reminding her that she always looks great.