Emily Ratajkowski Shows Serious Skin In Sporty Bikini Shot

Emily Ratajkowski flaunted her enviable figure in an Instagram post on Wednesday with a series of photos promoting new swimwear in her Inamorata Woman apparel line.

In the snaps, the model wore a salmon-colored bikini with a classic triangle top and thong bottoms. Ratajkowski added a bit of retro sporty fun to the photo by wearing a pair of sneakers and striped crew socks while holding a barbell. The bombshell accessorized the look with a pair of matching hoop earrings. She kept her makeup looking natural with a nude color on her lips. The model’s long locks fell in loose curls around her shoulders as she gave the camera a smoldering look.

In the photo’s caption, Ratajkowski plugged her company and said that new swimwear was available. She also pointed out that the photoshoot was taken with a crew of only females.

The actress recently launched the company with the idea of giving women something comfortable and affordable to wear.

In an interview with Elle magazine, Ratajkowski, 27, said she settled on the name Inamorata because it had “rata” in it, but also because the word means “female lover, or like muse. And the idea to me is that it’s not just like a man’s idea of a siren—you love yourself, right? So, you’re your own muse.”

She said part of growing up in southern California was seeing women wearing swimsuits most of the time. A scroll through the model’s Instagram certainly indicates she has been spending quite a bit of time in swimwear.

Her 23 million followers were thrilled with the retro look, with some fans pointing out how beautiful the model looked. One fan told Ratajkowski, “you kill everything.”

On Tuesday, the beauty also modeled a string bikini from her line that left very little to the imagination.

With such a seemingly perfect body, it is hard to think that the I Feel Pretty actress ever feels insecure. But the fact is that she does have moments where she is not secure with her body.

“I’m a human, and no one out there is perfect. You’re not going to love yourself every f***ing day — that’s too much,” she said in an interview with Pop Sugar.

She said she has days where she struggles with issues and the best she can do is find a way to get past them and love herself. Ratajkowski added that she loves the fact that she is imperfect.