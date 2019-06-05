Ana Cheri Celebrates ‘Hump Day’ By Showing Off Her Thong-Clad Booty

Ana Cheri is always on top of her Instagram game, and Wednesday wasn’t any different. In honor of “Hump Day,” the American fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a racy snapshot of herself in a barely-there thong to show off her own “hump,” and her fans could barely contain their excitement.

In the photo in question, the fitness model is sitting on a rock at a sandy beach while giving her back to the camera, in a pose that puts her booty front and center. The model is wearing a black two-piece bikini that consists of a straight-back top with two spaghetti straps that go over the model’s shoulders, meeting in the back where the top clasps in the middle. She teamed her top with a matching pair of black thongs that sit high on the model’s frame, showing off basically all of her derriere.

The bottom includes an additional strap that wraps around Cheri’s waist, giving the bikini a little extra sass. Because the bottom sits on high on her waist, a separate set of tan lines can be seen on the model’s hips. According to the tag and caption Cheri shared with her post, the two-piece she is rocking is from Fashion Nova, a brand for which the model is an ambassador.

In the snapshot, Cheri is wearing her dark brown hair swept to the side and down in large loose waves that fall onto her back and go over her right shoulder, at which point the model grabs a strands of hair in a playful way. Cheri is looking at the camera from over her left shoulder with her lips parted into a coquettish smile. The model is sitting on a rock with one foot on tip toe sprawled on her side, in a pose that further accentuates her curves.

The post, which Cheri shared with her 12.3 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 84,000 likes and over 760 comments within just an hour of having been posted, promising to rack up quite a lot more in the coming hours. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the sultry model took to the comments section to praise her incredible physique and share their admiration for her.

“Yasssssss [mermaid emoji] that bod though,” one user raved, finishing it off with a heart eyes emoji and a flexed bicep.

“Amazing body, girl and place,” another user chimed in.