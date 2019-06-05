Charli XCX Celebrates LGBTQ+ Community By Posing In See-Through Bra And With Pride Flag

Charli XCX has a large LGBTQ+ fanbase and the “Boom Clap” hitmaker is celebrating that. June is Pride Month and XCX has expressed in an Instagram caption that she is happy to have a connection to the community.

In a series of uploads, the “Girls Night Out” songstress is wrapped up in a pride flag, sitting down, showing off her legs. The flag covers the top part of her body in the first two images and only shows off the bottom half.

In the third shot, XCX reveals what she is wearing underneath the flag, standing up. The British singer-songwriter has on bright orange biker shorts with a chain hanging down from them and just a see-through, skin colored bra, showing off her toned stomach. The flag is still in her hand as she sparks a cheesy grin.

Within 40 minutes of uploading, the post has been liked by over 35,000 users. Her LGBTQ+ followers were quick to comment on the post to thank and praise the star for using her platform for what she believes in.

“The mother I never had, the sister everybody would want,” one fan wrote.

“Charli said gay rights and I said thank you,” another commented.

“We love you as an ally,” a third mentioned.

“Forever the most relatable pop star,” another said.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported the “After The Afterparty” songstress telling fans to support her new single while posing in a skimpy yellow bikini. Her caption mentioned that major labels have scientifically proven that if you post an image of yourself in a bikini, your song will increase by 10% in streams.

Her single with Lizzo, “Blame It On Your Love” has been streamed over 7.2 million times on Spotify and so far has peaked at No. 70 in the U.K.

Charli joined Miley Cyrus recently on stage at Radio 1’s Big Weekend during her “We Can’t Stop” performance, per The Inquisitr.

Last week, Charli released a remix of the Spice Girls’ debut single “Wannabe” with Diplo and Herve Pagez. Titled, “Spicy,” it’s already racked up over 3 million streams on Spotify.

If “Blame It On Your Love” and “Spicy” wasn’t enough to keep you satisfied, you’ll be glad to hear that there will be a lot more releases coming from Charli very soon. Last week, she told her fans that she plans to release a lot of music over the next five months, which The Inquisitr previously announced.

On Twitter, Charli XCX has over 3.2 million followers, where she regularly interacts with her fans, calling them “angels.”