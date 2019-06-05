Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Sizzling Bikini Cleavage Following ‘Bump’ Pregnancy Rumors

Priyanka Chopra is as much known for her beauty as she is her talent. The 36-year-old has broken away from her Bollywood roots to take over Hollywood. Her latest Instagram update honors her Indian roots with its wardrobe, but the In Style feature earmarks her as a U.S. superstar. Chopra now comes armed with 41.3 million Instagram followers.

On June 5, Chopra posted a picture of herself from her In Style shoot. The sexy snap showed the star posing amid a backdrop of indoor plants. Their green hues were matched by Chopra’s light green print saree – the loose clothing was draped over the actress’ torso, but it came with some racy swimwear. A matching bikini top showed off Chopra’s cleavage, while the space between it and the saree also put Chopra’s below-bust skin on display.

Wednesday’s update follows one that sparked major pregnancy rumors. Three days ago, The Inquisitr reported that fans were probing Chopra on whether or not she was pregnant. The actress had posted a picture of herself in a Romeo & Juliet scenario with her 26-year-old husband, Nick Jonas. While the post’s focus was on the railing setting and the Shakespearean play’s famous balcony scene, the comments quickly turned into pregnancy rumors.

“It is just me or does PC looks [sic] kinda pregnant???” one fan wrote.

“Is that a bump?” another comment read.

Chopra had worn a somewhat tight skirt and top in mustard yellows. While no major baby bump was visible, fans seemed to consider Chopra debuting a tiny one a real possibility.

Wednesday’s picture seems to be launching less pregnancy-centric comments.

“Most beautiful lady in the world,” one fan wrote.

Elsewhere, Chopra was praised for wearing her country’s traditional outfit. One fan wrote that anyone who has ever “complained” about Chopra not donning sarees should be seeing this snap. The actress covering In Style was, in their opinion, the first time a woman has ever donned the Indian dress on the cover of an American magazine.

Loading...

Chopra appears to have maintained strong links to her Indian heritage despite her international career. Her lavish 2018 wedding to Jonas was held in India, where the couple was photographed in both traditional Western wedding outfits and Indian ones. Chopra also kept her surname after she tied the knot. Her Instagram handle now introduces her as Priyanka Chopra-Jonas.

Wednesday’s post had racked up over 535,000 likes within one hour of being posted. Over 2,700 comments were left. Fans wishing to see more of Chopra should follow her Instagram.