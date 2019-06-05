‘The Young And The Restless’ Actor Mark Grossman Gives A Message To Adam Newman Fans

The Young and the Restless actor Mark Grossman recently took to Instagram to give Adam Newman fans a special message.

For the past few weeks, Grossman’s scenes as Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) have aired, and viewers get to see what the actor’s portrayal of the sometimes evil and often misunderstood character are all about. While Adam’s endgame is yet to be revealed, it appears that he wants to reunite with his sons Connor and Christian. Unfortunately for Adam, The Inquisitr reported that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is remarried and she isn’t willing to expose Connor to anymore upheaval. As for Christian, Nick (Joshua Morrow) is ready to pull out all the stops to keep his little boy at home.

Grossman posted a picture of himself as Adam recently on Instagram. In it, he assured fans that Adam’s intentions are pure, but the look on Adam’s face appears to contradict the actor’s words.

Nevertheless, fans immediately began commenting.

One wrote, “Adam Newman has always been my favorite character. I was so excited when I found out they were bringing the character back. Your portrayal of his character is FLAWLESS! Can’t wait to see what’s next!”

Another follower asked, “Love it! I’m always on Team Adam…is that bad?”

Several viewers chimed in to assure the fan that being team Adam is never a bad plan.

Loading...

“You are doing awesome as Adam. Love your demeanor with Nick and Victor etc. Oh and keep being a good neighbor to Sharon!!!!”

When Victor first located Adam in Las Vegas, he enlisted Sharon’s (Sharon Case) help in getting Adam to remember his life before the explosion. While Sharon wasn’t able to help, a gunshot wound and surgery ended up leading to Adam regaining his memory. However, Sharon and Adam still shared a strong connection, which Adam happened to dream about recently, according to The Inquisitr.

All the intensity between Adam and Sharon could spell doom for Sharon and Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) new relationship, but it looks like Rey may end up finding out some details about Adam that prove he’s less than honest about his true intentions. Nick put Rey on the job to keep tabs on Adam and figure out what is going on with his brother.

From the looks of things, Adam may have a few tricks up his sleeve before all is said and done during his latest incarnation in Genoa City, and the fallout will leave many people hurt.