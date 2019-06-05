Wednesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Claire Attempts Murder, Eli & Lani Split

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, June 5 reveal that it will be an action packed episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) desperately searches for Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan).

Ben has been having memories from the night of the cabin fire that nearly took the life of Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), and he has remembered that Claire is the person that started the fire, which he has been blamed for.

Now, Ben thinks that Claire is a danger to those around her, and he’ll be frantically trying to find her before she does something to hurt someone else.

However, he may be too late. Claire will go off the deep end when she arrives at the Horton Cabin only to find Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) snuggling up to Haley Chen (Thia Megia).

Of course, Claire doesn’t know that Haley is head over heels for JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). She thinks that Tripp and Haley are getting together and she’s not going to stand for it. So, she decides to do the unthinkable yet again and light a fire at the cabin in order to kill both Tripp and Haley.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will tell Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) his suspicions about Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva). John believes that Eve is in possession of, or has access to, Dr. Rolf’s diaries. Those journals could be the only thing that can save the life of Sonny’s beloved Will Horton (Chandler Massey).

Will is currently dealing with a brain tumor that won’t stop growing. Although the tumor is not cancerous, it is aggressive and has been causing many health issues for Will. Doctors can not remove the tumor, and have told Will that it is only a matter of days before he could pass away if the tumor doesn’t stop growing.

Elsewhere in Salem, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will make the heartbreaking decision to end his relationship with Lani Price (Sal Stowers). The couple have been through a lot together, including the death of their premature son, David Abraham.

However, Lani has been obsessed with helping Rafe raise his foster son, also named David. Eli can’t handle Lani’s infatuation with the baby, as she has been spending no time with him, and all of her time with Rafe and the little boy.

Fans can see more of the Days of Our Lives drama by watching the soap weekday afternoons on NBC.