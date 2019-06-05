Grace Elizabeth Sizzles In Fully Sheer Dress For New Instagram Photo

Elizabeth Grace enjoyed a night out in New York City, evidence of which she shared with her Instagram fans to their delight. Late on Tuesday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular photo-sharing social media app to post a sizzling snapshot of herself at a high-end club in the Big Apple, flaunting the sexy outfit she with which she conquered her fun night.

In the photo in question, the 22-year-old model — who recently became a Victoria’s Secret Angel, as noted by Harper’s Bazaar — is posing in front of a yellow-brown wood panel with wave-like patterns as she rocks a gorgeous see-through gown featuring flower patterns embroidered along its length. The black dress has long sleeves that end in a frilly white details around the cuffs, a detail that appears to be featured on the front as well. However, the model is posing with her back to the camera, so it is hard to see the dealing at the front.

Underneath the dress, Grace Elizabeth is wearing a pair of black underwear that is fully visible through the sheer gown. On her torso, it looks like the young model might be wearing a white bralette, though that detail isn’t clear due to the way she is posing.

According to the geotag she included with her post, Grace Elizabeth rocked this outfit to the Boom Boom Room in New York City, a glamorous club at the Standard Hotel that features top-shelf cocktails, refined small plates and live music.

Grace Elizabeth is wearing her light brown hair up in a perfectly slick high ponytail that lets the focus remain on her face. Her makeup, on the other hand, consists of a playful pink eyeshadow and mascara that makes her green eyes pop. A touch of blush on her cheekbones help accentuate the structure of her face while a nude shade simply add little plumpness to her lips.

The post, which Grace Elizabeth shared with her 925,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 19,000 likes and over 110 comments in under a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to share their admiration for the her and praise her incredible looks.

“I love the outfit. love grace,” one user wrote, trailing the message with an emoji depicting two flutes of champagne clinking.

“Such an incredible face and body! Wow,” another one chimed in.