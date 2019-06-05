Jenelle Evans And David Eason Get In Shocking Confrontation With Her Ex After Child Custody Court

Jenelle Evans and David Eason were in court for their latest custody hearing on Tuesday when they ran into her ex and baby dad Nathan Griffith. The confrontation got so intense that Nathan is reportedly considering filing a restraining order against David, according to TMZ.

Jenelle and David were at the Columbus County Courthouse on Tuesday for the next step in fighting for custody of their children, which were taken away after David beat and killed the family dog.

Nathan showed up to the hearing with his and Jenelle’s 4-year-old son Kaiser, who is under his care. David accuses Nathan of talking to the paparazzi.

“Keep talking, that’s all you ever do,” David says.

At that point, David walks off and flips the bird at the TMZ cameras and Nathan, and Nathan says that he is considering filing a restraining order against David.

“Oh man, I’m actually going to file a restraining order because of that,” he tells the cameras.

TMZ producers offer to send the footage to Nathan to help with his restraining order as Nathan tells them he is headed into the courthouse right away to deal with the situation.

On that same day, Jenelle got into an ugly confrontation with her mom Barbara Evans in the parking lot outside of court.

Jenelle can be seen in a video talking to Barbara about spending time with her daughter Ensley, who is staying with her grandma. Jenelle claims that Barbara’s son posted naked photos of her daughter online and said she is talking to DSS about the situation. She also accuses Barbara of blocking her number so that she can’t talk to her daughter.

Barbara told the former Teen Mom 2 star that the only reason she was being so motherly with the 2-year-old is because the cameras were present.

“I’m right here outside of the courthouse, I’m giving my daughter a hug. If you have a problem with it … then go get an officer. Because obviously, she’s not scared,” Jenelle told her mom.

Jenelle and David lost custody of their kids after he reportedly shot Nugget, a French bulldog, after the dog nipped at Ensley. Officers determined that the home environment was not safe from a physical and mental perspective for the children, so they were removed.

Now the couple is fighting to get their kids back, though it could take up to a year before they are able to gain custody of their family once again.

Barbara said that she hopes her daughter will get custody of her kids, but that she needs to accomplish certain requirements before that can happen.