YouTube Banning Nazis, Holocaust Deniers And Sandy Hook Truthers

Following years of controversy over whether YouTube was making extremist content too easily available, the Google-owned Internet video giant on Thursday announced new steps to “tackle hate.”

In a post on its official blog, YouTube announced several update. It will remove more hateful and supremacist content, it will reduce “borderline content,” such as videos promoting flat Earth theories or those pushing bogus medical cures, while promoting more authoritative content.

YouTube, from now on, will be “specifically prohibiting videos alleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion based on qualities like age, gender, race, caste, religion, sexual orientation or veteran status,” including videos that glorify Nazi ideology, as well as those arguing that such “well-documented events” as the Holocaust or the Sandy Hook massacre did not take place.

The site will also continue to “reward trusted creators” and also enforce its monetization policies against those who violate hate speech policies. The company is positioning these moves as an extension of steps previously taken by YouTube, and while it hasn’t deleted a massive amount of videos or accounts, the implication is that this will happen in the future.

The company, like many social media platforms, has been criticized for being too slow to ban abusive, extremist and misleading content, while on the other side, YouTube has been criticized for being censorious, or biased against conservatives, per National Review.

New: YouTube is removing thousands of videos from white supremacists and tightening its hate speech policies. At the same time, it is under fire for allowing a popular right-wing creator to harass @gaywonk. Making rules is easier than enforcing them! https://t.co/PCtM5eGnjn — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) June 5, 2019

“The openness of YouTube’s platform has helped creativity and access to information thrive,” the YouTube blog post continued. “It’s our responsibility to protect that, and prevent our platform from being used to incite hatred, harassment, discrimination and violence. We are committed to taking the steps needed to live up to this responsibility today, tomorrow and in the years to come.”

The announcement comes amid a controversy in which Vox video host Carlos Maza, per Buzzfeed, has accused conservative comedian and YouTuber Steven Crowder of directing racist and antigay harassment at him. YouTube tweeted at Maza this week that after an in-depth review they had determined that while Crowder’s videos had been “clearly hurtful,” the videos did not violate their policies.