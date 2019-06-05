Is Kathryn Dennis Ready To Marry New Boyfriend Hunter Price? Plus Patricia Altschul Shares Thoughts

Kathryn Dennis went public with her new man in January.

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis and her new boyfriend, Hunter Price, are getting serious about their relationship but are they headed down the aisle after just months of dating?

During a new interview, Dennis opened up about her romance with the former America’s Got Talent cast member, and admitted that after meeting Price on New Year’s Eve, she began to envision being married to him.

“I never believed in love at first sight, but if I could imagine what it feels like, this would be it,” Dennis gushed to Entertainment Tonight.

Dennis and Price went public with their romance in January of this year but during a recent episode of Southern Charm, Dennis confirmed she was dating another man. However, for whatever reason, that romance was extremely short-lived and now, Dennis can’t see herself with anyone but Price. That said, it isn’t always easy making their long-distance relationship work and shortly after committing to Price, Dennis actually went on Google searching for tips on maintaining a relationship in which the parties involved are living in different states.

“It just is what it is. That’s where his work is,” Dennis said of Price’s life in Nashville, Tennessee.

As for Dennis, she resides in Charleston, South Carolina with her two children.

“We make time to visit each other. I actually love Nashville, so I don’t mind taking the occasional trip,” Dennis said.

While Dennis has faced a number of relationship ups and downs since fans first met her years ago on Southern Charm, she told Entertainment Tonight that her romance with Price feels super natural and when she’s with him, she feels safe and is okay with being vulnerable.

According to Dennis, she started to consider marriage after she first met Price on New Year’s Eve and quickly told her Southern Charm co-stars, including Austen Kroll and Craig Conover, that she was completely head over heels for Price.

As for Patricia Altschul’s thoughts on Price, she appears to be a big fan of the musician and told Entertainment Tonight that he was a Southern gentleman “in every respect.” She also described him as “charming” and “attractive” before noting that she hasn’t seen much of Dennis since they began dating months ago.

In response to Altschul’s comment, Dennis agreed that she’s been a bit “off the grid.”

To see more of Dennis and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Southern Charm Season 6 on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.