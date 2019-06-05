Kevin Hart Reveals Credit Card ‘Anxiety’ Despite $214 Million Net Worth, Admits ‘I Don’t Know Why’

Kevin Hart has a net worth of $214 million. The actor and comedian might have a more-than-healthy bank balance, but his latest interview has revealed some insecurities on the financial front. As The Daily Mail reports on June 5, the Secret Life of Pets 2 star is still uneasy when it comes to using his credit card.

On Wednesday, Kevin was interviewed on Australian talk show The Project. The 39-year-old opened up about his inner thoughts when making purchases.

“I still get anxiety if there’s a long line at a department store and I’m going to charge my card. I don’t know why,” Kevin said.

The star then admitted that having anxiety over credit card purchases when he’s so wealthy is “crazy.”

Hart is known for his lavish lifestyle, sneaker obsession, and taking to social media to showcase both. As The Daily Mail reports, recent photos have shown the star lounging poolside in a luxury resort and enjoying the perks of a private jet. Kevin is married to Eniko Parrish, aged 34. His wife and three children were present in the private jet snap (seen below). Clearly though, for this celebrity, being a multi-millionaire doesn’t rule out worrying about pulling out the credit card.

Hart is now a bonafide superstar. His A-List status earns him millions for a single project. While this celebrity is known for his extravagant spending, he has admitted to regretting his purchases. Last October, Kevin spoke with CNBC. He referenced spending his first paycheck on “collectable” sports clothing at the age of 24.

“It felt great until I looked at that bank account and realized that I didn’t have money, and said to myself, ‘Where did my money go?’ And looked at a closet full of jerseys and said, ‘Uh-oh. That’s not good,”’ Kevin revealed.

Celebrities earning big bucks is nothing new. Jay-Z’s investments and music career now make him hip-hop’s first billionaire. Earlier this year, Ariana Grande earned $8 million for her two weekends at Coachella. Likewise commonplace are high-earning stars flaunting their wealth. Cardi B takes to social media to showcase her Hermès bags and diamonds. Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Nicki Minaj do similar with their designer or custom-made clothes. Few stars, however, will fully admit to continued financial anxieties when their net worth is in the hundreds of millions.

Kevin is a father to 14-year-old Heaven, 11-year-old Hendrix, and 1-year-old Kenzo. The family regularly features on Kevin’s Instagram where he has 75.4 million followers.