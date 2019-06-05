Fitness Model Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Round Booty In Thong Swimsuit On Instagram

Brazilian-American fitness model Bruna Rangel Lima turned up the heat on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo of herself straddling a concrete wall and wearing a brightly patterned thong swimsuit. Although the pose looks somewhat uncomfortable, Bruna’s face looks serene and slightly coy as she stares into the camera.

As you can expect, the 22-year-old stunner received lots of love in the comments section from her followers.

“Opens google “how to be a concrete wall,” wrote one infatuated fan. That comment actual got the model’s attention.

“LMFAO,” she replied before adding the laughing emoji to her comment.

The swimsuit that she’s wearing in this photo is from her fashion brand, the aptly named Brukinis. Although it’s primarily bikini focused, the line offers a wide range of designs, including one-pieces. This particular style is called the “Retro One-Piece” and retails for $80 on the brand’s website.

According to the “About Us” page on Brukinis.com, Bruna started the line because she struggled to find the perfect bikini. It’s a point that she reiterated in an interview with The Shrimp Tank Podcast late last year.

“When I started Instagram, I started working with a lot of different bikini lines and I never came across a bikini that I loved, I loved things about them but I wasn’t like.. ‘wow, this is the ideal bikini.'” she said.

So she decided to invest the effort required to turn her longtime dream of owning her own swimwear brand into a reality. She launched the line in 2016 and each swimsuit is made by hand in her native Brazil.

“I went to Brazil I found a bunch of different manufacturers, found one that I liked and I’ve been working with him ever since,” she continued.

During the interview, Bruna also hinted that she was also working on a fitness app. But it doesn’t look like she’s launched that project as yet.

Brukinis’ Instagram page currently has 75.8 thousand followers on Instagram which pales in comparison to the 2.6 million on Bruna’s page. But it’s likely that the brand’s follower count will continue to rise as long as she continues to rock her swimsuits on her personal Instagram.

And if you’re curious about how she maintains her bikini-ready body, Bruna has a Youtube channel where she has taken viewers behind the scenes at one of her workout sessions.

In a video called “Booty Workouts With Bruna Lima,” you can see her go through a series of grueling workouts with a personal trainer. At one point she does a set of weighted squats and she also does some hip thrusts with weights as well.

So, while the bikini shots on Instagram look pretty, Bruna has shown the process that it takes to achieve a body like hers definitely isn’t.