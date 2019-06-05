Luann De Lesseps Reportedly Wants $3.5 Million To Appear On Next Season Of ‘RHONY’

Luann De Lesseps is looking to cash in big on the next season of The Real Housewives of New York City despite the fact that she may be axed from the show. A new report from Radar Online shares that Luann wants to get paid the big bucks to appear on the 12th Season of the hit Bravo show. According to an insider, de Lesseps believes that she deserves to rake in some major dough because she has had such great success with her cabaret show.

“She wants more money than Bethenny, which would essentially make her the highest paid housewife,” an insider dished.

But even though Luann is begging for more in terms of salary, there are a lot of people who do not think that it’s the best idea for her to return to the show that made her famous. Since she’s been in and out of rehab a few times in the past few years, family thinks that being a part of reality TV is now a good idea for Luann and they believe that she needs to get out of it while she can.

“Luann will never be able to live a sober and peaceful life until she’s off this reality show. Booze is everyone on the show and she knows she needs to not only change her behavior but also everyone around her,” the source shared. “How can she stay sober and be on a show where alcohol is practically a full time member of the cast?”

And there’s another problem with Luann’s seemingly outrageous demands. As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the mother of two is currently on the chopping block and is in danger of losing her spot on the show. A source close to the show reveals that longtime cast members Luann and Ramona Singer may not be asked back on the show next year.

Not only has the fact that de Lesseps has asked for a pay raise irked producers but she’s also a liability on the show because of all of the legal trouble that she has gotten herself into over the past few years. As fans know, the 54-year-old was recently arrested for violating her probation after drinking alcohol. But Luann didn’t seem to take things too seriously because she joked about her legal issues a few days later at a cabaret show.

As for Singer? Though she is not facing a slew of legal problems like Luann, producers just feel like her storyline has run it’s course and they’re reportedly looking to replace her as soon as possible. It will definitely be interesting to see what kind of a shakeup the show has in store for viewers next season.

For now, fans can catch new episodes of The Real Housewives Of New York City on Wednesday evenings on Bravo.