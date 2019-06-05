Halsey Looks Flawless As She Shows Off Her Midriff In Crop Top & PVC Trousers

Halsey is currently in London promoting her new single “Nightmare” which has already racked up over 34.8 million streams on Spotify. The Daily Mail reported the “Bad At Love” songstress leaving the Kiss FM studios earlier today, looking her flawless self.

The beautiful star wore a black long-sleeved crop top which showed off her incredible stomach while wearing bright blue PVC trousers to add some color. She accessorized the look with a silver chain, a black studded belt, and zebra print heels to give it that finishing touch.

Halsey is known for changing up her hairstyles and recently, she has been rocking dark long hair.

This weekend, she will perform at Capital FM‘s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium on June 8. The huge line up will also see Khalid, Calvin Harris, Anne-Marie, The Jonas Brothers and many more on their stage.

Yesterday on Twitter, she revealed that she will play an exclusive intimate show at the Electric Ballroom while she’s in the city. The concert will take place on June 10 and will be up-close and personal.

Her latest release, “Nightmare” has a very female empowering music video and contains some familiar faces throughout, per The Inquisitr. The single so far has peaked at No. 13 in Australia, No. 15 in the U.S. and No. 26 in the U.K.

Earlier this year, Halsey achieved her first solo No. 1 single in the U.S. with “Without Me.”

Soon after being photographed, Halsey uploaded a photo of herself to Instagram in the same outfit she was promoting her music in. The photo was uploaded three hours ago and has achieved over 575,000 likes, and was flooded with comments from those who loved her look.

“She’s electric and suddenly I’m gay,” one fan mentioned.

“she’s the reason for me suddenly being uninterested in men,” another female fan wrote.

“God is a woman because it’s you,” a third stated.

“Oh god this is the hottest thing I’ve seen today,” a user insisted.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported Halsey talking about the Alabama abortion ban where she shared her thoughts on the matter as well as her own struggle with reproductive health and pregnancy.

That same day, she also shared a video of her dancing to Lil Nas X’s chart-topping single “Old Town Road” while wearing a cowgirl hat and black leather chaps, per The Inquisitr. The video consists of her showing off her twerking skills, which her fans reacted to with a lot of praise.

She is currently dating British musician Yungblud, who she collaborated with earlier this year on “11 Minutes,” which also features Travis Barker.

On Instagram, Halsey has over 13.9 million followers which continue to increase.