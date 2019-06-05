Ruby Howell, Mississippi Woman Caught On Video Allegedly Pulling Gun On Black Family, Charged With Misdemeanor

The family was having a picnic.

Ruby Howell, a Mississippi woman who was caught on video allegedly pulling a gun on an African American family having a picnic, has been arrested and charged with misdemeanor gun violations, The Starkville Daily News reports.

Howell, whose age has not been released, turned herself in to the Oktibbeha County Jail on Tuesday morning, following the incident which took place in late May.

As reported last week by The Inquisitr, Howell was captured on-video allegedly pulling a gun on Jessica Richardson and her husband, Franklin Richardson, while the pair were attempting to have a picnic at a Starkville-area campground. Jessica admits that they were at a lakeside picnic table was on campground property, but she says she was not sure if she was required to have a reservation, or to be a campground guest, in order to use the picnic table.

In a Facebook post, Richardson says that she and her husband had been seated for only a few minutes when a woman, apparently the wife of the campground manager, allegedly Howell, pulled up in a truck and started screaming at her. She then exited the truck, allegedly holding a gun.

Richardson captured parts of the incident on video, which is below. Richardson can be heard trying to explain to the woman that all she (Howell) had to do was calmly explain that reservations were required for using the picnic table, and that pulling the gun wasn’t necessary. As Richardson talks to the Howell, she appears to put the gun away.

Richardson further claims that after she returned to the picnic table, Howell came back, this time telling them to get out, using vulgar language. That particular incident does not appear to have been caught on video, however.

Days after Richardson posted her video, a spokesperson for Kampgrounds of America, which owns the Starkville campground at which this incident reportedly took place, confirmed via Bedford, Virginia’s WBLT-TV that Howell has been “relieved of her duties” at the campground.

Several things about this incident remain unclear. For example, it’s not known if the Richardsons notified the police about the incident, or if Oktibbeha County authorities opened a criminal case against Howell after this story went viral. It’s also unclear if authorities had made any attempt to arrest Howell before she turned herself in.

She’s been charged with threatening exhibition of a weapon, a misdemeanor. She posted $500 bond shortly after being processed. It remains unclear, as of this writing, when her next court appearance will be.