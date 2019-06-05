‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Phyllis Sinks To A New Low

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, June 5 brings Victoria and Billy’s big day, which has several unexpected guests. Plus, Victor tells Nikki he’s ill, and she agrees to help him keep it from their children.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) told Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that Victor (Eric Braeden) is hiding something about his health. Nikki promised her stepdaughter she’d find out what’s going on. Nikki marched into Victor’s office after Nate (Sean Dominic) had given him his first treatment and demanded he tells her the truth. Victor revealed that he has a life-threatening and rare blood disease that destroys all his red blood cells. Despite the urgent issues he’s facing, Victor felt optimistic, and Nikki told him they would overcome it together. Although she suggested he tell the children, Victor wanted to keep it a secret, so Nikki agreed. Victor also admitted he wants to make sure to right all the wrongs with Adam just in case. Later, Nikki told Abby that everything is fine and there’s nothing to worry about with Victor’s health.

Elsewhere, Billy (Jason Thompson) ensured that Adam (Mark Grossman) knew that he wasn’t invited to his and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) recommitment ceremony. Adam said he had no quarrel with Victoria, but Billy wouldn’t budge. Later, their children got excited about the party, and Victor surprised Victoria by showing up to support her. Nick (Joshua Morrow) wasn’t happy that Summer (Hunter King) brought Theo (Tyler Johnson) to the small family event, but Summer declared she was having fun.

Elsewhere, Adam and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) talked about his plans. She accused him of a low blow for going after Christian and said she wouldn’t be part of it. Adam continued trying to manipulate Phyllis, but she called him on it. Even so, she asked Adam what he had in mind, and then he and Phyllis crashed Billy and Victoria’s party. Immediately several people demanded that they leave, but they stayed and caused some trouble. Summer told her mom she was making a fool of herself, and Phyllis countered asking who Summer would have when the Abbotts dumped her. Nick said Summer would have him.

Loading...

Elsewhere at the party Adam and Victor had words, and then Adam said hello to Christian, which riled up Nick. Eventually, Adam and Phyllis left, and the remaining guests toasted to Victoria and Billy’s happiness. Then Billy told Victoria he’d planned a surprise getaway for them.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) went into the kitchen to talk to Lola (Sasha Calle). They kissed, and then Kyle promised to never let anything (like Summer) come between them. Suddenly, Kyle impulsively proposed, and The Inquisitr reported she wasn’t quite sure what to say.