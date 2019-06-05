American Man Killed In Gun Fight With Customs & Border Patrol Agents In California

NBC News reports that a United States man was killed in a gunfight with United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers at the California-Mexico border at the Ysidro Port of Entry. The 23-year-old white male — who has yet to be identified — allegedly fired at officers and refused to stop when entering the U.S. from Mexico.

“It was bullet after bullet after bullet after bullet — it was scary, and we just, I mean, we kind of freaked out,” witness Gabriella Berragan told NBC San Diego.

Berragan says that the scene of the incident was “madness” that was punctuated by officers yelling at people “to duck, to hide.”

“It was very terrifying because of the simple fact that we didn’t know where the bullets were coming from. We just saw them coming. My first instinct as a mom was to jump back and be with my kids.”

An official police statement from the San Diego Police Department claims that the suspect was driving a white pickup truck that he drove through the inspection area without permission. After another vehicle blocked him, the suspect allegedly began the rampage that ended in his death.

“The suspect began firing a gun out of his vehicle towards the officers, then exited his vehicle and continued firing at the officers. The officers returned fire, striking the suspect.”

American Killed In Shootout With Border Patrol Agents https://t.co/CLKhhxBTJv — News 93.1 KFBK (@kfbk) June 4, 2019

Loading...

U.S. citizen Zooch Williams said that he heard the gunfire from the Mexican side of the border — where he was waiting to cross into his home country. After hearing “popping” sounds, he and his friend realized that they weren’t fireworks — they were gunshots. Williams said that this is when they saw the Border Patrol agents chasing the suspect.

Back in May, the Border Patrol was again in the news for an agent that was charged with hitting a migrant at the border and lying about it. Slate reports that a federal grand jury indicted Nogales Border Patrol Agent Matthew Bowen in May 2018 for the crime, which took place in December 2017.

But the reason Bowen made it into the news in May was because of text messages discovered between him and another agent, in which he described Central American migrants as “savages” and “subhuman.” The text messages were sent to border agent Lonnie Ray Swartz, who — at the time of receiving the texts — was facing murder and manslaughter charges for shooting through the border fence in Nogales and striking 16-year-old José Antonio Elena Rodríguez.