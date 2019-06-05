Josephine Skriver Spreads Her Legs In Mini Pleather Shorts & Thigh-High Boots

Josephine Skriver is currently in Las Vegas and she is sporting a sexy outfit that is sure to mesmerize her Instagram fans. On Tuesday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of sizzling snapshots of herself sitting in a car as she strikes playful and sexy poses that is bound to set pulses racing.

In the photos, the Danish beauty is in the passenger seat of a car as she rocks a faux leather mini shorts that feature a matching black lace that crisscrosses through silver hoops at the front. The model is posing with her legs spread wide apart, showing that the shorts are itty bitty and show off quite a bit of skin. The 26-year-old model teamed her shorts with a matching black jacket in a similar fabric over a figure-hugging tank top underneath. Skriver completed her sultry outfit with a pair of thigh-high boots, also in black.

In the first snapshot, the Copenhagen beauty is looking toward the front as she makes a funny face with her tongue out. She has her light brown hair swept to the side in a casual style as she grabs one strand with her hand.

In the second photo, which is black-and-white, Skriver is once again with her legs spread but this time she is looking at the camera straight-on as she bites into her thumb in a seductive way. Skriver completed her look with a simple makeup consisting of a dash of mascara and a little blush on her cheeks.

The post, which Skriver shared with her almost 6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 138,000 likes and over 660 comments in under a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Victoria’s Secret model took to the comments section to praise the model’s gorgeous looks, and to engage with her caption, in which she asked fans where they’d would like to go.

Loading...

“I’d like to go to Las Vegas because there’s a museum (“Haunted Museum” is its name) that I’m dying to visit! So sad that I live in Spain and I’ll never go to USA,” one user told Skriver.

“Right now? Bora bora sounds like a good place to start,” another user chimed in, trailing it with a couple of airplane emojis.

“My top bucket list would be switzerland!” yet a third one shared.