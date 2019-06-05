Joe Jonas Said ‘It Feels Nice’ That Taylor Swift Apologized For Calling Him Out After Their Breakup

Joe Jonas confirms that it’s all love between him and his ex Taylor Swift.

The boy bander recently spoke to the Lorraine show and was asked about the apology Swift made on Ellen a few weeks ago. According to HollywoodLife, the “Love Story” songstress expressed to Ellen DeGeneres that she regretted speaking about the pair’s breakup so publicly back in 2008. Jonas confirmed to Lorraine that he appreciated Swift acknowledging her actions more than a decade later.

“It did feel nice,” he said on the Lorraine show when asked about the apology. “It’s something that I probably was feeling pretty bad about when I was younger, but at the end of the day, like I’ve moved on. I’m sure Taylor’s moved on, and it feels nice, and we’re all friends, and it’s all good. We were so young.”

Many JoBro fans and Swifties will recall that Jonas and Swift dated in the late 2000s when they were both teenagers. The “Bad Blood” singer told DeGeneres on her show that Jonas broke up with her during a 25-second phone call. After revealing that Jonas dumped her in a brief way, the singer also shared that a song from her Fearless album, “Forever and Always” is about her relationship with Jonas. However, HollywoodLife reports that the announcement is something that Swift says she and the “Burnin Up” singer can laugh about now.

Since then, Swift and Jonas have moved on to other relationships. The “Teardrops On My Guitar” songstress has had multiple high-profile beaus, including Twilight star Taylor Lautner, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Mayer and Calvin Harris, per Billboard. The songstress reportedly hinted back in 2011 that her relationship with Gyllenhaal inspired her song, “The Last Time.”

“[It was about an] experience I had with someone who was kind of this unreliable guy. You never know when he’s going to leave, you never know when he’s going to come back, but he always does come back.”

Swift is now dating actor Joe Alwyn.

According to Cosmopolitan, Jonas seemingly moved on from his relationship with Swift with ease. The “Sucker” singer reportedly has several famous exes under his belt, including Camilla Cabello, Gigi Hadid, Demi Lovato and Ashley Greene. However, Jonas’ current leading lady is Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. The two began dating in 2016 and were keeping their relationship private in the beginning. Soon, the two were engaged in 2017 and were planning a wedding in Paris. In April, however, the pair shocked their fans by having a quick wedding in Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards. Jonas’ brothers Kevin and Nick were in attendance with their spouses Danielle and Priyanka Chopra, respectively.